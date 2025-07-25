Tomato Recalls That Affected Millions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sliced on sandwiches, blended in sauces, or tossed into salads, tomatoes are a cornerstone of everyday meals. Aside from fresh options, tomatoes can be purchased sun-dried or incorporated into a sauce, soup, spread, or pesto, only adding to their culinary appeal. The sweet and juicy berries — believe it or not, tomatoes fall under the category of berries, not vegetables — are also highly nutritious, offering antioxidants, folate, vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin K.

Despite their numerous benefits, fresh tomatoes and tomato products can pose serious food safety risks if not handled correctly. From bacterial contamination to undeclared allergens, there are plenty of reasons why tomatoes have occasionally been pulled from grocery store shelves. Many of the recalls have been initiated after routine testing revealed the presence of harmful bacteria or consumers complained about unusual tastes, packaging defects, or labeling mistakes.

Ready to take a deep dive into some of the most significant tomato recalls in recent history? Keep reading for a closer look at tomato recalls that shook U.S. supermarket produce aisles.