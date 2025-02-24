Cherry Vs Grape Tomatoes: What's The Difference?
Cherry and grape tomatoes may look similar, but they have distinct differences in shape, flavor, and texture. They also have more subtle differences in size. Both are small, bite-sized varieties of tomato that you usually see used in salads, roasted dishes, and snack lunches.
However, the differences affect how these tomatoes work in various recipes. Each is named after the fruit it resembles, so that's one way to help yourself remember which is which when you're in the grocery store.
Cherry tomatoes are round, juicy, and sometimes a little sweeter (they are often bred for sweetness despite the fact that grape tomatoes naturally contain more sugar). Cherry tomatoes also have thin skins and a high water content, while grape tomatoes are more oblong and have thicker skins. They tend to be firmer and less juicy than cherry tomatoes.
If you're choosing between the two, it really depends on what you're making. Cherry tomatoes work well in raw dishes where their juiciness shines, while grape tomatoes hold up better in cooked dishes. Here's a closer look at the cherry vs grape tomatoes debate and what makes each unique.
Cherry tomatoes are sweet and juicy
Cherry tomatoes are known for their small, round shape and vibrant colors, which range from red to yellow and orange. Their biggest selling point is the high water content and naturally sweet flavor, so these are the ones you want to grab if you're thinking of eating them raw. I craved these bad boys nonstop when I was pregnant, so I can attest to their snackability (even though they're a pain to cut). Other excellent uses include tossing them in a summer salad.
The thin skin of cherry tomatoes is another characteristic that sets them apart. It's delicate and easy to bite into, which adds to their appeal in fresh dishes but does mean their shelf-life is slightly shorter compared with grape tomatoes. Because cherry tomatoes are so juicy, they also work well in salsas and fresh tomato sauces. However, the water content can make them a little messy in certain recipes, especially if you're trying to roast or cook them down into a thicker sauce.
Cherry tomatoes are also great for skewers, as they can hold up well when grilled but still pop with juice and flavor when bitten into. If you're looking for a tomato that adds a fresh, juicy burst to your dish, cherry tomatoes are the way to go.
Grape tomatoes are firm and versatile
Grape tomatoes are smaller and more oblong than cherry tomatoes, with thicker skin and a firmer texture. They can come in different colors and contain less gel than cherry tomatoes, which makes them a bit less juicy but also means they hold up better in cooking. If you're adding them to a hot dish, grape tomatoes won't break down as quickly as cherry tomatoes do.
Since they don't contain a lot of water, grape tomatoes have a slightly more concentrated flavor. They're still sweet, but they often taste a little more balanced, with a touch of acidity. This makes them great for roasting, as the heat enhances their natural sugars without making them too watery.
I actually enjoy snacking on grape tomatoes too because I love the meaty texture and think they taste great with a little olive oil and some salt and pepper sprinkled on as a finishing touch. It's pretty simple, but what can I say? I'm a simple gal.
If you're looking for a tomato that's easy to toss into pasta, salads, or roasted vegetable dishes without worrying about too much juice, grape tomatoes are a solid choice. They bring a nice, slightly firm bite that works in a variety of dishes.