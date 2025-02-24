Cherry Vs Grape Tomatoes: What's The Difference?

Cherry and grape tomatoes may look similar, but they have distinct differences in shape, flavor, and texture. They also have more subtle differences in size. Both are small, bite-sized varieties of tomato that you usually see used in salads, roasted dishes, and snack lunches.

However, the differences affect how these tomatoes work in various recipes. Each is named after the fruit it resembles, so that's one way to help yourself remember which is which when you're in the grocery store.

Cherry tomatoes are round, juicy, and sometimes a little sweeter (they are often bred for sweetness despite the fact that grape tomatoes naturally contain more sugar). Cherry tomatoes also have thin skins and a high water content, while grape tomatoes are more oblong and have thicker skins. They tend to be firmer and less juicy than cherry tomatoes.

If you're choosing between the two, it really depends on what you're making. Cherry tomatoes work well in raw dishes where their juiciness shines, while grape tomatoes hold up better in cooked dishes. Here's a closer look at the cherry vs grape tomatoes debate and what makes each unique.