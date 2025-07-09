Ina Garten's Real-Life Struggles Are Truly Heartbreaking

Growing up in New York and Connecticut in the 1950s and 1960s, Ina Garten remembers her mother, Florence Rosenberg, making sure that her children were taken care of and that their minds were enriched. "But none of it was done with joy or warmth," Garten told Today. In retrospect, she believes that her mother lacked the emotional capacity to foster relationships, and that she maybe didn't, or couldn't, love her kids. "She didn't understand me, actually," Garten said. "I'm sure about that."

While the damage endured from her mother came from a lack of emotional and physical contact, the treatment she received from her father, Charles Rosenberg, was unequivocally and outwardly abusive. "My father had very strict views of what we should do," Garten recalled, which included excelling in school and at tennis. If she deviated from that ideal, she was "met with extreme anger." That included physical abuse. "I actually stayed in my room to stay safe. I think I was terrified that he was going to kill me." Garten recalls being pulled around by her hair as punishment for minor indiscretions. "I think he loved me, but he wanted me to be who he wanted me to be, without any consciousness of who I am," Garten told The New Yorker.