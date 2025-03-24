Why You Might Want To Avoid Buying Canned Peas

Buying canned goods offers various benefits including convenience, affordability, and shelf-stability. Some canned goods even contain more nutrients than fresh ones. However, this isn't the case with canned peas.

Canning involves applying extreme heat to food, which can affect heat-sensitive vitamins. Some vitamins, like vitamin C, are destroyed, while others, like vitamin A, are only slightly reduced. But vitamins aren't the only thing affected by the canning process — canned peas also change color, going from a lively, bright green to a dull brownish hue. This is because chlorophyll, the molecule responsible for the green color in peas, is also affected by heat. When the color fades in peas or freshly picked foods in general, it often indicates that both freshness and nutrition have been somewhat compromised.

So, is the answer to never buy peas again unless they're fresh? Absolutely not. While canning any type of food causes a slight reduction in vitamins, macronutrient value and mineral content aren't generally altered. Canned peas are still an excellent source of fiber, plant-based protein, calcium, manganese, and potassium. However, opting for frozen peas instead gives you twice as much vitamin C. Plus, frozen peas have an appetizing bright green color and a more pleasing texture.