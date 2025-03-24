Why You Might Want To Avoid Buying Canned Peas
Buying canned goods offers various benefits including convenience, affordability, and shelf-stability. Some canned goods even contain more nutrients than fresh ones. However, this isn't the case with canned peas.
Canning involves applying extreme heat to food, which can affect heat-sensitive vitamins. Some vitamins, like vitamin C, are destroyed, while others, like vitamin A, are only slightly reduced. But vitamins aren't the only thing affected by the canning process — canned peas also change color, going from a lively, bright green to a dull brownish hue. This is because chlorophyll, the molecule responsible for the green color in peas, is also affected by heat. When the color fades in peas or freshly picked foods in general, it often indicates that both freshness and nutrition have been somewhat compromised.
So, is the answer to never buy peas again unless they're fresh? Absolutely not. While canning any type of food causes a slight reduction in vitamins, macronutrient value and mineral content aren't generally altered. Canned peas are still an excellent source of fiber, plant-based protein, calcium, manganese, and potassium. However, opting for frozen peas instead gives you twice as much vitamin C. Plus, frozen peas have an appetizing bright green color and a more pleasing texture.
Canned peas contain nutrients but frozen or fresh taste better
If you've never eaten canned peas before, they have a very mushy texture that could easily make someone feel like they're eating baby food, especially if the canned peas aren't served with anything else. (One would think that the special ingredient in British mushy peas is canned peas — not at all. The texture of canned peas isn't even preferable in a dish where the peas are meant to be mushy.)
Since canning involves immersing food in heat, salt, and water, these factors degrade the texture of peas. The longer the peas are stored, the more their structure breaks down, leading to mush. This change may not matter much if the peas are added to dishes with soft textures such as smashed avocados or crock-pot potato-pea curry. However, reducing the amount of salt in a dish might be a good idea if canned peas are added to it.
Although peas are one of the common canned vegetables chefs want you to avoid, in certain circumstances, they will still get the job done. If available, frozen peas are a far superior option, however, offering both quality and convenience at an affordable price.