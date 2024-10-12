The Advice Martha Stewart Gave Ina Garten For Her First Book Tour
Everyone needs a little friendly advice now and again — even celebrity chefs. In her brand-new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," Ina Garten reveals the ingenious business tip that her formerly close friend, Martha Stewart, shared before Garten jetted off on her inaugural book tour.
Prior to promoting "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," in Southern California, Garten writes, "Martha Stewart had told me that whenever I saw a bookstore, I should stop and offer to sign books because that's a great way to boost sales." Taking Stewart's advice, Garten shares her experience signing copies at a Barnes & Noble in Newport Beach, California. "When we got to the table, there wasn't one book left — not one. The manager said he'd been off the day before so they must have sold them all. I signed the one remaining book ... "
Without Stewart's guidance — and initial publicity around Garten's food — the memoir might be an altogether different story.
Martha Stewart and Ina Garten's rollercoaster relationship
According to The New Yorker, Martha Stewart discovered Ina Garten through her signature lemon squares, which were sold at her brick-and-mortar store, The Barefoot Contessa, in the Hamptons during the '90s. Back then, the landscape — and the friendship between the famous culinary queens — was positive and collaborative. In fact, Stewart paid homage to Garten and the Hamptons store in the first-ever issue of Martha Stewart Living Magazine, which was published in 1990.
Over the years, Garten developed a cult following for her cozy, comforting, no-fuss recipes that invited readers into her home. Stewart gained notoriety for her elegant meals that smelled like luxury and tasted just as indulgent. (Who else would put peas on their pizza?)
Following Stewart's brief incarceration for unlawful stock trading in 2004, the duo's friendship began to fade. Garten's memoir claims that physical distance as the source of the issue, as Stewart spent more time away from the Hamptons. Stewart attributes her stint behind bars as the culprit for the declining friendship. Rather than rebuild the connection, Garten and Stewart focused on their careers.
Ina Garten's 2024 Fall Book Tour
"Be Ready When the Luck Happens" released October 1, 2024, and has been long-anticipated by fans since Garten first unveiled the project in 2019. It's nice to see the beloved home chef deliver something more intimate. It almost feels like she's sitting across the dinner table and sharing her experiences in real time.
Early reviews suggest that Garten truly opens up and offers unexpected insights about her personal life, from her troubling childhood to her studies at Syracuse University, and her marriage to long-time husband, Jeffrey. Learning about how she unintentionally started her business and the journey that followed is refreshing. It's right up there with Garten sharing her New Year's resolutions during the pandemic.
If you don't own a copy, consider looking for one with Garten's signature. Or better yet, catch Garten on her latest nationwide book tour, which runs through December 12, 2024. She may sign a personalized copy if you ask nicely.