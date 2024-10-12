The Advice Martha Stewart Gave Ina Garten For Her First Book Tour

Everyone needs a little friendly advice now and again — even celebrity chefs. In her brand-new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," Ina Garten reveals the ingenious business tip that her formerly close friend, Martha Stewart, shared before Garten jetted off on her inaugural book tour.

Prior to promoting "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," in Southern California, Garten writes, "Martha Stewart had told me that whenever I saw a bookstore, I should stop and offer to sign books because that's a great way to boost sales." Taking Stewart's advice, Garten shares her experience signing copies at a Barnes & Noble in Newport Beach, California. "When we got to the table, there wasn't one book left — not one. The manager said he'd been off the day before so they must have sold them all. I signed the one remaining book ... "

Without Stewart's guidance — and initial publicity around Garten's food — the memoir might be an altogether different story.