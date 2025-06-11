The White House Job Ina Garten Left Behind For Culinary Creativity

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Considering her incredibly successful cookbooks and Food Network shows, it's easy to assume that Ina Garten has worked in the culinary industry her whole life. But the Barefoot Contessa didn't enter the cooking and entertaining realm until she was 30 years old. Up until she spontaneously purchased a specialty foods store in the Hamptons (which launched her career in food), Garten worked as a budget analyst in the White House Office of Management and Budget.

From 1974 to 1978, Garten worked in the prestigious position under two former presidents, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter. While she told Stephen Colbert during an appearance on "The Late Show" that the position was interesting, she also admitted she didn't miss anything about the job at all, which primarily revolved around writing policies for the nuclear energy budget.

Garten longed to do something creative. She got her chance when she made an offer on the aforementioned Hamptons store, which she'd discovered through an advertisement in the "New York Times." The same publication interviewed Garten in 1981, when she was three years into her new career. She admitted that her parents were in disbelief when they learned she was leaving a position in the White House to run a grocery store, but Garten knew it was what she wanted to do. Her days in Washington, D.C., were over, and little did she know, her unexpected dive into being a business owner would lead to a culinary empire involving 13 best-selling cookbooks, a beloved cooking show, a memoir, and millions of adoring fans all over the world.