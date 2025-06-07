Ina Garten's 3 Dream Dinner Guests Are Culinary Legends
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many people have asked themselves or their friends who they'd invite over for dinner if it could be anyone in the world, even on a miraculous level (in other words, people living or dead). It's a fun little fantasy game that renders entertaining and conversation-inducing responses. As for myself, I know Ina Garten would be one person to make my invitation list. But who would Ina choose? During a "Sunday Sitdown" with "Today" host Willie Geist, Garten was asked by an audience member who she'd be honored to dine with, and she answered that Julia Child, Eric Ripert, and Jacques Pépin would be her top three choices.
Julia Child, of course, is credited with largely introducing the American masses to French cuisine. Garten is famously smitten with France and French food (she owns a gorgeous home in Paris), so it's easy to see why she admires Child. The two also share a love for In-N-Out Burger. Eric Ripert is a lauded French chef, author, and television personality who co-owns New York City's Le Bernardin, which is considered one of the world's best restaurants. Jacques Pépin is another renowned French chef who has written dozens of cookbooks and hosted several cooking shows on public television. A good friend of Julia Child, he collaborated with her several times on shows and in recipe books.
Ina Garten's dream guest list if full of Francophiles
While Ina Garten didn't expand on her ideal choice of dinner guests during her discussion with Willie Geist, we can hypothesize as to why these three culinary legends are her selections. The Barefoot Contessa has been vocal about Julia Child being an inspiration, essentially teaching her how to cook. In a "60 Minutes" interview, Garten explained that she bought Child's cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," and learned by working her way through the recipes. "Julia Child was my cooking school," she said warmly (via Facebook).
As for Eric Ripert, Garten actually has hosted the esteemed chef at her Hamptons home during an episode of "Be My Guest." They cooked and conversed, and Ripert even shared a story about Julia Child having lunch at Le Bernardin once upon a time. She told him that he forgot to cook her tuna, but of course, the fish was only supposed to be lightly seared. Being the gentleman that he is, Ripert didn't correct her.
How much Garten has interacted with Jacques Pépin over the years isn't clear, but she has been inspired by his recipes and cooking techniques. When it comes to making her Gruyère and herb omelets, Garten follows Pépin's tips, which she was vocal about during an appearance on "The Today Show." She does, though, use Cabot butter, while Pépin swears by classic Land O'Lakes butter when baking. She also shares the philosophy with him that raw chicken does not need to be washed before you cook it, something that Pépin's friend, Julia Child, disagreed with. What I'd love to know is what Garten would prepare for a table composed of these culinary superstars. Something French, perhaps?