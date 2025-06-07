Ina Garten's 3 Dream Dinner Guests Are Culinary Legends

While Ina Garten didn't expand on her ideal choice of dinner guests during her discussion with Willie Geist, we can hypothesize as to why these three culinary legends are her selections. The Barefoot Contessa has been vocal about Julia Child being an inspiration, essentially teaching her how to cook. In a "60 Minutes" interview, Garten explained that she bought Child's cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," and learned by working her way through the recipes. "Julia Child was my cooking school," she said warmly (via Facebook).

As for Eric Ripert, Garten actually has hosted the esteemed chef at her Hamptons home during an episode of "Be My Guest." They cooked and conversed, and Ripert even shared a story about Julia Child having lunch at Le Bernardin once upon a time. She told him that he forgot to cook her tuna, but of course, the fish was only supposed to be lightly seared. Being the gentleman that he is, Ripert didn't correct her.

How much Garten has interacted with Jacques Pépin over the years isn't clear, but she has been inspired by his recipes and cooking techniques. When it comes to making her Gruyère and herb omelets, Garten follows Pépin's tips, which she was vocal about during an appearance on "The Today Show." She does, though, use Cabot butter, while Pépin swears by classic Land O'Lakes butter when baking. She also shares the philosophy with him that raw chicken does not need to be washed before you cook it, something that Pépin's friend, Julia Child, disagreed with. What I'd love to know is what Garten would prepare for a table composed of these culinary superstars. Something French, perhaps?