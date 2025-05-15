When Jacques Pépin offers his opinion on food or cooking, everyone — be they a chef, journalist, or hobbyist — takes note. Pépin has taught us many lessons over the years and has gained a reputation as someone who appreciates simple ingredients that are of a good quality. Often, these ingredients aren't that expensive. In fact, when it comes to baking, Pépin favors an affordable butter that's sold by a widely available brand: Land O'Lakes.

Pépin uses Land O'Lakes' butter for baking techniques such as laminating dough and building pie crusts. (He also used it in a famous omelet-cooking segment that was shot back in 1995.) The reason he uses this brand? Habit. In an interview with Food & Wine, Pépin said: "Years ago, I started using Land O'Lakes because it was one of the only butters I could find. It's still a favorite of mine." Not even one of the biggest butter recalls involving Land O'Lakes could put Pépin off this brand.

Those who wish to follow Pépin's example will be pleased to learn that one pound of Land O'Lakes butter costs as little as $5.22. This is considerably less than European butters, which many bakers prefer to use. For example, Kerrygold butter often retails at over $9.50 per pound.