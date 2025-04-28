The Biggest Butter Recalls Of All Time

No matter what kind of butter you buy, there's really not much to it. First, cream gets separated from milk, and then it's churned until it's a soft solid. From there, it's ready to make magic as either a toast or popcorn topping, cooking fat, a vital ingredient in baked goods, to list just some of its uses. Whether it's used at home or in a restaurant, where it tastes so much better than store-bought for some reason, butter is a universal culinary must-have.

So if and when a bad batch of butter goes out into the world, the effects can be catastrophic. While butter is almost always safe to eat — its low-moisture, high-fat makeup and the pasteurization process makes for an environment inhospitable to food-borne illness — once in a while a large-scale manufacturing concern or large dairy operation releases tainted or compromised product. At that point, they'll stage a recall to limit the potential damage to the public's health. Here's a look back at all of history's most significant butter recalls.