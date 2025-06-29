This Nutty Lindt Lindor Truffle Flavor Is Our Favorite By A Mile

There are no chocolates quite like the luxuriously creamy Lindt Lindor truffles. The bite-sized spheres of sweetness come in a huge variety of flavors. In fact, when our Takeout taste tester set out to rank them, he had 28 flavors to get through. Clearly, the chocolate that came out on top had to be something very special, and indeed it was. The pistachio truffle is marked by a milk chocolate shell, which encases a creamy, pale, nutty interior. Our ranker admitted that the winning truffle didn't look particularly appetizing, but the aroma and flavor exuded pure pistachio.

According to Lindt, these truffles include real pistachio paste, as opposed to being flavored purely by artificial ingredients. Our ranker said, "This truffle nails the essence of pistachio." Some truffle flavors failed in that they tasted downright artificial, or they paired a chocolate and a fruit flavor that just didn't mesh well together, but the pistachio flavor did everything right.