This Nutty Lindt Lindor Truffle Flavor Is Our Favorite By A Mile
There are no chocolates quite like the luxuriously creamy Lindt Lindor truffles. The bite-sized spheres of sweetness come in a huge variety of flavors. In fact, when our Takeout taste tester set out to rank them, he had 28 flavors to get through. Clearly, the chocolate that came out on top had to be something very special, and indeed it was. The pistachio truffle is marked by a milk chocolate shell, which encases a creamy, pale, nutty interior. Our ranker admitted that the winning truffle didn't look particularly appetizing, but the aroma and flavor exuded pure pistachio.
According to Lindt, these truffles include real pistachio paste, as opposed to being flavored purely by artificial ingredients. Our ranker said, "This truffle nails the essence of pistachio." Some truffle flavors failed in that they tasted downright artificial, or they paired a chocolate and a fruit flavor that just didn't mesh well together, but the pistachio flavor did everything right.
Chocolate and pistachio naturally work well together
Chocolate and pistachio are big right now, as can be seen with the explosion of interest in Dubai chocolates, including a brand that recently became available at Trader Joe's. Pistachios have a milder, sweeter flavor than other types of nuts, and that sweetness makes them a wonderful complement to bitter chocolate. And when pistachios are salted, it adds to the flavor pairing, which is why there are so many recipes that feature the chocolate-nut duo. The bright green hue of pistachios also happens to look smashing against the dark color of chocolate, although our taste tester specifically noted the lack of color in the pistachio Lindt truffle.
Pistachios can be incorporated or sprinkled on top of brownies, and pistachio spread, butter, or paste can be swirled beautifully into the batter itself. For chocolate cakes or cupcakes, try making a pistachio frosting by taking a basic buttercream recipe and flavoring it with pistachio spread and, perhaps, a touch of pistachio extract. Chocolate chip cookies can be elevated, too, by incorporating the shelled, green nuts and offer a different, delicious alternative to popularly used walnuts. And, while we're not saying there's any equal to a peanut butter cup, a homemade version utilizing pistachio butter instead of peanut butter could be an eye-opening experience.