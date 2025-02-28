Our Least Favorite Lindt Truffle Flavor Proves Not All Fruit Mixes With Chocolate

Lindt chocolate truffles are recognized by their signature, shiny packaging which resembles a fancy folded up lunch bag, their perfectly round and bite-sized shapes, and their seriously expansive array of flavors. The centers of each solid chocolate orb are filled with decadent, creamy, flavored chocolate fillings. The Takeout recently completed the painstaking task (but someone had to do it, right?) of taste-testing nearly 30 of Lindt's truffles to find which ones proved to be delicious and which flavors just didn't impress. With all due respect to the colorful citrus fruit, the blood orange flavor was at the bottom of our list.

The good news is that the blood orange Lindt truffle did indeed taste the way we expect a blood orange to taste, and the chocolate filling was as smooth and silky as we know Lindt chocolate to be. The bad news is the flavor just didn't jive with the milk chocolate it was combined with, in our opinion. Seeing as how blood oranges are slightly bitter, perhaps the pairing would work better with dark or even white chocolate, but with milk chocolate, we had to leave the flavor on the cutting room floor.

As far as the fruit flavors that fared better in these truffles, strawberry with a dark chocolate shell was the only one that ranked in our top ten choices.