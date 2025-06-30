The Popular Deep Sea Fish You Should Think Twice Before Eating

It's long been a staple on seafood menus and in frozen fish fillets at the grocery store. But dig a little deeper and orange roughy (also known as deep sea perch) is actually one of the most environmentally unsustainable and nutritionally questionable fish you can eat. Here's why this deep-sea dweller is better left in the ocean.

At first glance, orange roughy seems like an ideal catch. It's mild in flavor, firm in texture, and easy to cook. This deep-sea species is one of the longest living, but it's often caught using destructive methods. These slow-growing fish don't reach reproductive maturity until they're 20 or 30 years old which makes them extremely vulnerable to overfishing. When industrial fishing began targeting them in the late 1970s, no one realized they were pulling centenarian creatures from the depths.

What's wrong with eating a century-old fish? These populations take decades to recover from overfishing. In many parts of the world, particularly New Zealand and Australia, populations are still recovering even with organizational attempts to improved sustainability efforts. Perhaps most importantly for us fish-eaters: Because these fish live for such a long time, they are accumulating a large amount of mercury in their bodies, making them one of the most contaminated fish you can eat. According to the FDA, orange roughy is among the "choices to avoid" for young children, pregnant women, and people who eat seafood frequently. Mercury is a neurotoxin, and while occasional consumption may not be harmful to most healthy adults, it's still advised to monitor your intake.