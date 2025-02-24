What Does 'Wild-Caught Fish' Actually Mean?

When you dive into the world of seafood, you can run into a lot of different terms. One phrase that is often thrown around is "wild-caught" seafood and how it differs from "farmed" fish. Wild-caught seafood is pretty true to how it sounds, although there are some details that might surprise you. Wild-caught seafood is any fish or shellfish that is caught in its natural habitat, whether that's in an ocean, lake, river, or any other body of water. They can be caught in a variety of ways including fishing lines, large traps, or nets.

Interestingly enough, some farmed seafood is also raised in the ocean, but this doesn't necessarily mean it is wild. If the fish or shellfish is raised in any sort of controlled tank or pen, it is considered farm-raised.

Wild-caught fish are sometimes further separated into categories according to the exact way the marine life was caught. For example, it could have been fished by long-line fishing, pole-caught, or troll-caught. Long-line fishing has a higher potential for bycatch, which happens when other fish (other than the intended species) are caught and killed in the process. If this concerns you, look for pole or troll-caught fish. In addition, wild-caught fish are sometimes caught using "FAD" (fish aggregating device) structures, which float on top of the water and attract fish. These also may lead to bycatch, so look for seafood marked "FAD-free."