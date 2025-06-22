When Buying Strawberries, Bigger Isn't Necessarily Better
Few things in life are more satisfying than biting into a superbly sweet and flavorful peak-season strawberry. On the other hand, bland and flavorless strawberries are all too common, which can make selecting a carton of them feel like a game of Russian roulette. One of the most frequent mistakes everyone makes when buying strawberries is automatically going for the biggest fruits. This is an understandable temptation when picking out the ripest berries at the store because the visual appeal of a shiny red strawberry the size of your palm is undeniable. However, when it comes to strawberries, larger size doesn't necessarily mean sweeter fruit — in fact, it might mean just the opposite.
There are hundreds of varieties of strawberries in a wide range of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavor profiles. Generally speaking, larger strawberry varieties contain a higher percentage of water, while smaller varieties usually have a lower water content and are therefore more concentrated in flavor and sweetness. Of course, there are tons of other factors that impact the final taste, but as a general rule of thumb, smaller strawberries tend to have a sweeter and more concentrated flavor compared to the larger ones.
Are strawberries getting bigger?
If you feel like strawberries have been steadily expanding in size in recent years, you're not alone – fruits really are getting bigger. Growers tend to prefer larger strawberries because they are easier to pick, more durable, and visually appealing. As such, strawberries are gradually getting bigger thanks to a combination of farming practices and selective breeding. Additionally, particularly gargantuan strawberries are often the result of optimal weather conditions. One thing that hasn't contributed to extraordinarily giant strawberries is GMOs – there are currently no commercially available genetically modified strawberries in the United States.
At the end of the day, larger strawberries aren't necessarily bad or good — like so many things, it's a matter of personal preference. Some people love the juicy bite of a tangerine-sized strawberry, while others prefer the intense flavor and sweetness of a smaller berry (although strawberries aren't actually considered berries). Still, when buying strawberries, it's wise to remember that the sweetest things come in the smallest packages. And no matter how you like your strawberries, don't throw out the edible tops.