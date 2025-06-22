When Buying Strawberries, Bigger Isn't Necessarily Better

Few things in life are more satisfying than biting into a superbly sweet and flavorful peak-season strawberry. On the other hand, bland and flavorless strawberries are all too common, which can make selecting a carton of them feel like a game of Russian roulette. One of the most frequent mistakes everyone makes when buying strawberries is automatically going for the biggest fruits. This is an understandable temptation when picking out the ripest berries at the store because the visual appeal of a shiny red strawberry the size of your palm is undeniable. However, when it comes to strawberries, larger size doesn't necessarily mean sweeter fruit — in fact, it might mean just the opposite.

There are hundreds of varieties of strawberries in a wide range of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavor profiles. Generally speaking, larger strawberry varieties contain a higher percentage of water, while smaller varieties usually have a lower water content and are therefore more concentrated in flavor and sweetness. Of course, there are tons of other factors that impact the final taste, but as a general rule of thumb, smaller strawberries tend to have a sweeter and more concentrated flavor compared to the larger ones.