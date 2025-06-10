Why Anthony Bourdain Almost Never Ordered Ground Beef-Based Dishes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite being notoriously harsh over the years, Anthony Bourdain's later career was defined by his willingness to give anybody's go-to cuisine a shot — he even gave a stamp of approval to Waffle House in the process. However, his early work in the public eye wasn't quite as forgiving, with his time spent working as a chef in New York City in the 1990s informing his hesitancy to order many dishes at restaurants. This included almost anything that used ground beef as a primary ingredient. The reason for this was Bourdain's suspicion that these ground beef-centric recipes were using meat leftover from other beef dishes.

Bourdain noted this distrust for ground beef in his book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," in which he also warned readers not to order fish on Mondays — advice he later retracted. As for his vote of no confidence in ground beef, Bourdain gave several examples of dishes to avoid. "'Beef Parmentier?' 'Shepherd's pie?' 'Chili special?' Sounds like leftovers to me," Bourdain wrote.