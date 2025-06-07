The Secret To Joanna Gaines' Crispy Fried Chicken Is This Expert Technique

You probably know Joanna Gaines as one half of the husband and wife duo who runs the Magnolia home design empire in Waco, Texas. But you might not know her genius hack for creating perfectly golden, extra-crispy Southern fried chicken on repeat.

After soaking the chicken pieces in a mixture of hot sauce and buttermilk, she whips up a blend of all-purpose flour (the best flour for fried chicken), baking powder, cornstarch, and spices. Each piece of chicken is dredged, or thoroughly coated, with the flour mixture. But instead of placing the chicken directly into hot frying oil, Joanna lets each flour-and-spice-steeped thigh and drumstick lay flat on a wire rack for about 10 minutes.

This intentional resting period is, as husband Chip calls her, JoJo's secret to getting a crispier, crunchier crust on fried chicken. When it sits, the moisture from the chicken soaks into the flour, thus hydrating it and thickening it. This forms a dense coating that crackles and crunches once it's tossed into the fryer.