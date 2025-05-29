The Trader Joe's Chocolate Bar That Doesn't Deserve To Be On Shelves

When you're after something sweet at Trader Joe's, you'll find vanilla sandwich cookie pieces covered in popping candy and a root beer-flavored coating, cookies and cream-dipped pretzels, a charming assortment of English-style fudge, and so much more. And, of course, the wide variety of chocolate bars — ranging from straightforward to delightfully textured to positively trendy (we're looking at you, TJ's Dubai-style chocolate bar) — are a shopping cart mainstay for anyone with a sweet tooth. However, not every single one is worth the buy.

Of the 18 products The Takeout sampled to find the best and worst Trader Joe's chocolate bars, more than a couple left a lot to be desired. But perhaps the worst of the bunch was the Organic Dark Chocolate Bar made with 73% cacao. It isn't just that it was quite bitter, though it certainly was; it was that it was so earthy and medicinal that it tasted like an adulterated plant ... in a bad way.

You can't chalk this low rating up to our taste tester being a dark chocolate hater, either. The version of this same bar made with almonds, Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Coffee Buzz Bar, and the Single Origin Organic Dark Chocolate with Vanilla Bean bar were all reviewed favorably. So if dark chocolate is your jam, TJ's still has some other solid options for you.