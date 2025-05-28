PepsiCo Recalls That Affected Millions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The history of PepsiCo can be traced back to 1893, when a pharmacist named Caleb Bradham combined sugar, vanilla, and kola nuts — purported to improve digestion — to create Brad's Drink. The beverage was renamed Pepsi-Cola in 1898, and the company later merged with Loft, with the entity changing its name to the Pepsi-Cola Company. In 1965, the Pepsi-Cola Company merged with Frito-Lay, pushing into the food business. Over the following decades, the Pepsi-Cola Company — which became PepsiCo — acquired numerous brands, including Tropicana, Quaker Oats, and Mug Root Beer.

Today, there is no doubt that PepsiCo is a global powerhouse. Customers consume over 1 billion PepsiCo products each day in more than 200 countries (via PepsiCo). Nevertheless, even industry giants sometimes make mistakes. Over the years, PepsiCo has faced several large-scale recalls that hit the headlines and left customers rushing to return potentially dangerous products. Interested in finding out more about some of PepsiCo's biggest blunders? Here's our roundup of the company's most notorious product recalls.