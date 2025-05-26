Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Microwaving Lunch Meat

It's no secret that America's food supply has grown poisonous over the last several decades. Instant coffee is getting called out for carcinogens, people are avoiding tea after discovering tea bags release billions of microplastics into the body, the list goes on. In case your dietary restrictions weren't getting small enough, turns out you also shouldn't be heating up lunch meat.

The problem is that lunch meat contains nitrates. Nitrates are naturally occurring, but are artificially introduced into lunch meats as a preservative. Nobody likes food waste, so what's the problem? Turns out, nitrates undergo a chemical transformation when heated which turns them into nitrosamines, a known carcinogen. That means, if you're placing your ham sandwich in the microwave during your lunch break, you are exposing your stomach and intestines to chemicals which increase the risk of developing cancer.

The good news is that you can eat that ham sandwich cold. The bad news is that you have to eat that sandwich cold. Personally, I can't stand cold lunch meat. The texture, the taste, it's simply not something I would voluntarily choose to eat outside of prison. But you can't argue against the convenience of a good source of protein with a long shelf life and low prep time, I'll give you that.