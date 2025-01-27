Coffee is full of magical powers (okay, not magical, but definitely mysterious) and instant coffee makes the perfect mugful in the afternoon. But instant coffee doesn't need to be brewed, so what is it? Instant coffee is made by either spray-drying or freeze-drying liquid coffee. The granules this creates can then be mixed with hot water for a super-quick and convenient pick-me-up. It's come to light that all coffee (but especially instant coffee) contains acrylamide, a naturally forming carcinogen. So what gives, is instant coffee unsafe to drink?

As dangerous as ingestion of acrylamide is — and it is, quite — and despite its presence in instant coffee being double that of regularly brewed coffee, the evidence linking the substance with cancer in humans remains inconclusive (the tests which earned acrylamide the title of carcinogen were animal trials). While it did cause cancer in animals, those creatures were exposed to 100,000 times more acrylamide than what any normal human living their life would ingest.

More research is needed to understand whether the substance causes cancer in humans, so it's really up to you whether or not you continue to drink instant coffee. Bear in mind that acrylamide is produced wherever the Maillard reaction is taking place — for example, searing a steak in a pan, brewing beer, or roasting potatoes. So if you're willing to eat roasted potatoes (or basically anything cooked), you're already consuming acrylamide. In that sense, no instant coffee isn't unsafe.