These days, many Americans are first exposed to olives in canned form — more specifically, those pitted black olives you might find gracing a delivery pizza or mixed into pasta salad. The mild salty flavor and perfectly kid finger-sized holes offer a certain appeal (especially to children). However, while there are many canned ingredients that are totally worth buying – such as tomatoes and seafood — you might want to avoid canned olives if you like flavor in your food.

All olives must be cured to remove a chemical called oleuropin, which makes them extremely bitter when raw. There are several different methods for curing olives which yield quite different flavor profiles and textures in the final product. The method used for most canned olives involves taking green olives, chemically curing them with lye, and then treating them with an iron compound called ferrous gluconate (this is what turns canned olives unnaturally black). Although the lye-processing method is the most common, cheapest, and quickest way to process olives, it's terrible for preserving flavor and texture. The resulting olives are rubbery, extremely mild, vaguely salty, and generally a shadow of what olives can be. While they're not necessarily unpleasant scattered over nachos or used as adorable cream cheese penguin appetizers, only eating canned olives would be like sticking to Red Delicious apples or Wonder Bread — in other words, incredibly bland and boring.