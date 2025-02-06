Cream Cheese Penguins Are The 3-Ingredient Winter Appetizer That Are Almost Too Adorable To Eat
Whether you're playing host this winter or you've been asked to bring a dish to the holiday soiree, finding ways to get creative with appetizers is always a fun challenge. Maybe a homemade cheeseball shaped like a gingerbread man? A dessert charcuterie board filled to the brim with holiday cookies, candy, and marshmallow fluff? Or maybe you're trying to keep it simple with three-ingredient recipes that can still be artistically arranged? If you're on the hunt for an appetizer that's as adorable as it is easy, cream cheese penguins are a must-try.
Not only have these savory, bite-sized birds taken TikTok by storm, but even Betty Crocker released her twist on the recipe. All you need to replicate these black-and-white delights is a tub of cream cheese, black olives, and carrots. This appetizer makes for an impressive yet easy-to-prepare holiday treat that's sure to knock the socks off of any competitors. The kids will love playing with them and the adults will love its handheld convenience. Sorry, Aunt Suzy, but that crunchy deviled eggs plate just lost its spot as the coolest party appetizer.
Making cream cheese penguins is easier than it sounds
To make these cream cheese penguins, start by chilling your tub of cream cheese. Use regular cream cheese instead of whipped, since it'll hold its shape better. Slice a handful of black olives in half but leave a portion of the jar whole. Roll small spoonfuls of the chilled cream cheese into little balls, then place them between the two halves of sliced olive. Cut your carrot into flat rounds and carefully cut a tiny triangle shape from one edge. Save that tiny piece of carrot and place it inside the top of a whole olive, this will serve as the penguin's head and beak. Finally, place the cream cheese olive (the body) on top of the carrot round (the feet), stick the whole olive (the head) on top, and secure it all in place with a toothpick.
To make this dish even tastier, try a spiced cream cheese flavored with blue cheese and onions. Or, try adding bacon bits for a savory spread. For some variation, try using different colored bell peppers for the beaks or cucumber slices for the feet. These cream cheese penguins can be customized to fit your wildest appetizer dreams, looking cute no matter how you decorate them. Betty Crocker also recommends building your penguins a cream cheese igloo, made from cheese and spices frozen into shape. With endless ways to customize it and only three ingredients necessary, this festive appetizer is guaranteed to waddle its way into everyone's heart (and onto their plates).