Cream Cheese Penguins Are The 3-Ingredient Winter Appetizer That Are Almost Too Adorable To Eat

Whether you're playing host this winter or you've been asked to bring a dish to the holiday soiree, finding ways to get creative with appetizers is always a fun challenge. Maybe a homemade cheeseball shaped like a gingerbread man? A dessert charcuterie board filled to the brim with holiday cookies, candy, and marshmallow fluff? Or maybe you're trying to keep it simple with three-ingredient recipes that can still be artistically arranged? If you're on the hunt for an appetizer that's as adorable as it is easy, cream cheese penguins are a must-try.

Not only have these savory, bite-sized birds taken TikTok by storm, but even Betty Crocker released her twist on the recipe. All you need to replicate these black-and-white delights is a tub of cream cheese, black olives, and carrots. This appetizer makes for an impressive yet easy-to-prepare holiday treat that's sure to knock the socks off of any competitors. The kids will love playing with them and the adults will love its handheld convenience. Sorry, Aunt Suzy, but that crunchy deviled eggs plate just lost its spot as the coolest party appetizer.