Give Marinades A Flavor Boost With One Leftover Liquid

By now, we're all familiar with using leftover olive brine to take our dirty martinis to the next level. But there's more than just martini magic in that little jar. The salty, tangy flavor of olive brine can also be used as a delicious marinade ingredient, whether you're grilling a tough cut of skirt steak, tenderizing pork chops, or slow-roasting bell peppers. Thanks to countless holiday turkey tips, we all know that brining poultry is a game-changer when it comes to keeping meat moist. So, why not harness the power of leftover olive juice for your next marinade?

But, what exactly is olive brine? Well, it's essentially a mix of water, salt, and vinegar, blended, of course, with the natural olive juice that leaches out of the fruits while they steep. Depending on how fancy your olives are, there might also be lemon, garlic, or herbs added to pump up the flavor. Whatever begets your brine, olive juice is truly its own tasty element. It's primed and ready for a second career once all the olives have been eaten. Whether you're using it to replace salt water or pairing it with lime juice to make a citrusy marinade, there are tons of oily opportunities to use leftover olive brine in the kitchen.