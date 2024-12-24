Give Marinades A Flavor Boost With One Leftover Liquid
By now, we're all familiar with using leftover olive brine to take our dirty martinis to the next level. But there's more than just martini magic in that little jar. The salty, tangy flavor of olive brine can also be used as a delicious marinade ingredient, whether you're grilling a tough cut of skirt steak, tenderizing pork chops, or slow-roasting bell peppers. Thanks to countless holiday turkey tips, we all know that brining poultry is a game-changer when it comes to keeping meat moist. So, why not harness the power of leftover olive juice for your next marinade?
But, what exactly is olive brine? Well, it's essentially a mix of water, salt, and vinegar, blended, of course, with the natural olive juice that leaches out of the fruits while they steep. Depending on how fancy your olives are, there might also be lemon, garlic, or herbs added to pump up the flavor. Whatever begets your brine, olive juice is truly its own tasty element. It's primed and ready for a second career once all the olives have been eaten. Whether you're using it to replace salt water or pairing it with lime juice to make a citrusy marinade, there are tons of oily opportunities to use leftover olive brine in the kitchen.
How to make a marinade with olive brine
You'll want to keep an eye on the salt content when adding olive brine to your marinades, as the amount can change depending on the olive variety. Tasting as you go is the best way to prevent your marinade from becoming too salty. Try combining the brine with minced garlic, fresh thyme, rosemary, or oregano, along with olive oil, to create a complex flavor that both tenderizes and seasons your dish. Depending on your choice of olives, your brine might be mild and buttery like the Castelvetrano variety or sharp and sour like Alfonso olives. Kalamata olives also have an intensely rich, slightly bitter flavor which rubs off on the brine. As a rule, the more intense and robust the olive itself is, the stronger your brine will be.
Though olive brine pairs especially well with Mediterranean-inspired dishes, that doesn't mean you're restricted to grilled lamb chops. True, the acidic element from the vinegar in olive brine helps to tenderize proteins, but it can also add a savory element to your next eggplant moussaka or artichoke risotto. Olive brine can also be used in place of soy sauce, white wine vinegar, or lemon juice, depending on the recipe. However you use up your leftover liquid, give yourself props for reducing food waste and utilizing every last salty drop.