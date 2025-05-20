Break Out The Aromatics And Make Beans The Star Of Your Meal

It's a shame that beans tend to be thought of exclusively as a side dish and are often overshadowed by main entrées. For the average cost of around $1.25 per can, along with being high in plant-based protein and fiber, canned beans deserve a whole lot more attention. One way to make exceptional beans is to flavor the heck out of them with the help of aromatics — the key to taking food from fine to five star. Aromatics is another word for the veggies, fresh herbs, and spices that build flavors and "aromas" when cooking. For instance, two of the most fundamental aromatics commonly used in recipes are onion and garlic, which are sweated together to excrete more of their flavors before other main components are added to pick-up the flavor. In this case, the other main component would be canned beans.

The first step to making wow-worthy canned beans with aromatics is to choose a canned bean variety and then pick the veggies, fresh herbs (feel free to use up the leftover herb stems, too), and spices that will complement the bean's taste. Perhaps you choose aromatics that are inspired by international flavors, seasonality, or ingredients that are known to pair nicely together. A simple sofrito (onions, garlic, peppers, and cilantro) is a great starting point.

Finely chop the veggies and fresh herbs, then add them to a medium-sized pot or pan with oil or butter over medium-high heat. Stir frequently until the aromatics are sweating, not browning. Reduce the heat to low and add the canned beans (optional to drain the liquid), then stir to combine. Let the aromatics absorb into the beans for at least five minutes.