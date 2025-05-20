Break Out The Aromatics And Make Beans The Star Of Your Meal
It's a shame that beans tend to be thought of exclusively as a side dish and are often overshadowed by main entrées. For the average cost of around $1.25 per can, along with being high in plant-based protein and fiber, canned beans deserve a whole lot more attention. One way to make exceptional beans is to flavor the heck out of them with the help of aromatics — the key to taking food from fine to five star. Aromatics is another word for the veggies, fresh herbs, and spices that build flavors and "aromas" when cooking. For instance, two of the most fundamental aromatics commonly used in recipes are onion and garlic, which are sweated together to excrete more of their flavors before other main components are added to pick-up the flavor. In this case, the other main component would be canned beans.
The first step to making wow-worthy canned beans with aromatics is to choose a canned bean variety and then pick the veggies, fresh herbs (feel free to use up the leftover herb stems, too), and spices that will complement the bean's taste. Perhaps you choose aromatics that are inspired by international flavors, seasonality, or ingredients that are known to pair nicely together. A simple sofrito (onions, garlic, peppers, and cilantro) is a great starting point.
Finely chop the veggies and fresh herbs, then add them to a medium-sized pot or pan with oil or butter over medium-high heat. Stir frequently until the aromatics are sweating, not browning. Reduce the heat to low and add the canned beans (optional to drain the liquid), then stir to combine. Let the aromatics absorb into the beans for at least five minutes.
Flavor-packed bean and aromatics combos to try
It's amazing how much of an impact a few veggies, herbs, and spices can have on a simple can of beans. Besides sofrito, here are a few "un-bean-lievablely" flavorful combinations for you to try, following the cooking method from above. Add more of a Latin American flavor with pinto beans or black beans with minced garlic, finely chopped cilantro, diced onion, and jalapeño peppers, or give your dish a Mediterranean feel by pairing garbanzo beans with minced garlic, finely chopped fresh oregano or dried, diced onion, celery, carrots, and tomatoes.
An aromatic fusion of butter beans with minced garlic, finely chopped fresh parsley or mint, finely chopped leek, lemon zest, and citrus juice would be great served with chicken or fish as well as on its own. Or try kidney beans with minced garlic, finely chopped fresh thyme and sage, diced onion, celery, and sliced mushrooms.
To enhance the flavor of beans even further as well as their presentation, consider serving them with various toppings, and accompanying them with chips or bread for dipping. For instance, Mexican or Latin-flavored beans would benefit from a generous sprinkling of cheese, a few slices of avocado, or a dollop of sour cream, all topped with fresh, diced tomatoes. Serve them with a warm flour or corn tortilla or corn tortilla chips. Alternatively, you can simply enjoy these flavorful beans with by a nice slice of crusty bread on the side, perfect for a classic beans on toast experience. With a great combination of aromatics paired with certain beans, the end result will taste just as fresh as a pot of dried beans that's been simmering on the stove for hours.