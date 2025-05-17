For High-Protein Pizza, Opt For A Cottage Cheese Crust

Cottage cheese has been getting all the hype at the moment, and a big reason for this is because it's packed with protein. Its versatility is also a huge plus — you can add it to something sweet like three-ingredient cottage cheese pancakes, or savory like eggs or pasta, making your meal more filling and nutritious. So, if you're wanting to make your homemade pizza more satiating and higher in protein, guess what — cottage cheese can make the perfect crust.

Similar to a cabbage pizza crust, a cottage cheese version can be made gluten-free in addition to being high-protein. All you need is combine cottage cheese (any kind) and eggs – although it can be made with flour, too, if you prefer a firmer texture.

The best part is it takes way less time to make the high-protein version than it does to make regular homemade pizza dough. Once you've blended together your cottage cheese, eggs, and any optional seasonings, bake the mixture on a parchment lined tray. After about 10 minutes, you can add any toppings you want before returning it to the oven.