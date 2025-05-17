For High-Protein Pizza, Opt For A Cottage Cheese Crust
Cottage cheese has been getting all the hype at the moment, and a big reason for this is because it's packed with protein. Its versatility is also a huge plus — you can add it to something sweet like three-ingredient cottage cheese pancakes, or savory like eggs or pasta, making your meal more filling and nutritious. So, if you're wanting to make your homemade pizza more satiating and higher in protein, guess what — cottage cheese can make the perfect crust.
Similar to a cabbage pizza crust, a cottage cheese version can be made gluten-free in addition to being high-protein. All you need is combine cottage cheese (any kind) and eggs – although it can be made with flour, too, if you prefer a firmer texture.
The best part is it takes way less time to make the high-protein version than it does to make regular homemade pizza dough. Once you've blended together your cottage cheese, eggs, and any optional seasonings, bake the mixture on a parchment lined tray. After about 10 minutes, you can add any toppings you want before returning it to the oven.
Customize cottage cheese pizza with seasonings and toppings
If you're wanting to add some extra seasonings to your blended crust mixture, go with whichever flavors feel right. Garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper are a great place to start — just don't overdo the salt, since cottage cheese can be high in sodium. For a classic herby flavor, oregano, thyme, or an Italian seasoning blend are easy options. And for a spicy kick, some chili flakes or powder won't lead you astray.
Of course, you can never go wrong with a classic pepperoni pizza, but there are plenty of other options out there. For extra protein, add some shredded chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, and cheese for a BBQ chicken pizza. The sweet sauce will contrast beautifully with the slight tanginess of cottage cheese, making it a great flavor combo.
For a lighter vegetarian option, add some veggies like roasted zucchini, tomatoes, or baby spinach — the thin cottage cheese crust will let your veggie flavors shine. Whichever toppings you add, go easy on the sauces or wet ingredients, because nobody likes a soggy crust. So, if you're looking for another reason to love cottage cheese (which you can make yourself with three ingredients), look no further — this high-protein pizza crust is it.