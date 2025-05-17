Before Buying Salmon, Look Out For This Texture

When it comes to buying salmon, looks can be deceiving. A specific color or neat packaging doesn't necessarily guarantee freshness — at least not on their own. And there's nothing worse than wasting money and missing out on an ultra-moist salmon meal because you picked the wrong fish. So the next time you're at the store, do a quick touch test. Press down lightly on the salmon with your fingers — fresh fish should bounce back up. The overall texture of the flesh should also be firm and slightly moist.

Texture is one of the things experts believe you should look for when buying salmon – and it's an easy and quick way to pick a winner. If the salmon remains indented when you press it down, this is a sign that it has been frozen for a prolonged period, so put it back if you're going for freshness.

Salmon that looks overly dry with no signs of moisture is not a great pick, since a slightly wet surface is a sign of freshness. And for your own sake, keep moving if your salmon feels in any way slimy or mushy.