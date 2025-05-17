Before Buying Salmon, Look Out For This Texture
When it comes to buying salmon, looks can be deceiving. A specific color or neat packaging doesn't necessarily guarantee freshness — at least not on their own. And there's nothing worse than wasting money and missing out on an ultra-moist salmon meal because you picked the wrong fish. So the next time you're at the store, do a quick touch test. Press down lightly on the salmon with your fingers — fresh fish should bounce back up. The overall texture of the flesh should also be firm and slightly moist.
Texture is one of the things experts believe you should look for when buying salmon – and it's an easy and quick way to pick a winner. If the salmon remains indented when you press it down, this is a sign that it has been frozen for a prolonged period, so put it back if you're going for freshness.
Salmon that looks overly dry with no signs of moisture is not a great pick, since a slightly wet surface is a sign of freshness. And for your own sake, keep moving if your salmon feels in any way slimy or mushy.
Other signs to look for when buying salmon
If your salmon isn't pre-packaged, another good way to pick the right one is by giving it a sniff. You might not love the idea of smelling fish, but our noses are good judges of freshness. The salmon shouldn't smell overly fishy — you should really just be getting a subtle and light ocean scent. If your nose gets a whiff of fishiness or sourness, the salmon shouldn't be going into your cart as it's likely past its best.
Another great way to get the freshest fish is looking out for the right visual cues. Your salmon should be a deep, vibrant red, orange, or pink color. The exact color might vary depending on whether you're buying farm-raised or wild-caught salmon, or the specific breed (try Coho salmon if you prefer a milder-tasting fish.) But remember, bright colors tend to mean fresher fish. The color should also be consistent — any discolored spots or bruised skin are signs of spoilage.
If you're looking at whole salmon rather than portions when shopping, look out for shiny eyes and bright red gills, and avoid fish with faded gills or cloudy eyes. Keep these easy checks in mind, and you'll never be stuck with disappointing salmon again.