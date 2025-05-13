The Vegan 'Fish' Filets That Redditors Swear Taste Like The Real Thing
The Redditors aren't wrong — the vegan fish filets from the trusted meatless meat brand, Gardein, are very much like actual fish. I've followed a vegan plant-based diet for over a decade, and these crispy little fish-less surprises make it pretty easy to forget you're not eating the daily catch. One Reddit thread titled, "Anyone else get freaked out trying Gardein Fishless Filets?" listed the comment: "It was less being weirded out and more scared that there was a mix-up at the factory or something." Another commenter even stated, "Yeah my kids, who all actually eat fish, love the Gardein fishless filets. They say they are better than the fish sticks their dad buys!" Now that's saying something.
There are countless Reddit threads dedicated solely to the cult-like following topic of Gardein F'sh Filets, and with hardly any comments saying anything other than how phenomenal the product is. Another thread titled "Uhhh a whole bag of f'sh filets" pictured four Gardein F'sh Filets prepared on plate, with comments saying things like, "They're so good, they're one of the best things ever created and I wish I could dupe them," and "The regular ones or their new ULTIMATE fish fillets, both are incredible and in my opinion the best vegan fish out there that is mass available."
Aside from Reddit, several popular vegan YouTube channels, including The Vegan View, Damn Tasty Vegan, and Make it Dairy Free, have conducted plant-based fish taste-test videos. In these videos, they compare various faux-fish products side by side. Unanimously, Gardein F'sh Filets ranked as one of the highest in each video.
How Gardein makes fake fish taste real
Gardein's F'sh Filet recipe tastes authentic because the brand perfectly balances the two key components: the batter coating and the "fish" texture. Gardein's batter mix uses ingredients that a regular battered-fish mix would have (if ain't broke, don't fix it — right?) This consists of ingredients like wheat flour, water, starches, corn flour, baking soda, and proprietary Old-Bay-like seasonings that help to evoke seafood flavors — after all, really, Old Bay is the only seasoning you need for fried fish.
The "fish" is made from textured vegetable protein (TVP). A popular plant-based ingredient used in mock-meat products, it works great at effectively mimicking the texture of certain animal proteins (and it's the best binder for vegan burgers). Within the filets, TVP is expertly manipulated to achieve the soft, flaky, and slightly chewy texture reminiscent of white fish. As a bonus, Gardein incorporates algal oil into its recipe to fortify the product with a plant-based source of Omega-3s, an essential fatty acid also found in certain fish.
If you're interested giving Gardein F'sh Filets a try, I highly recommend using an air fryer or a convention oven as the best way to reheat crispy, fried "fish" for the best results. They can be used to recreate the same dishes you'd find regular battered fish in (and accompanied by a non-negotiable squeeze of lemon, of course). Try an upgraded McDonald's Fish-O-Filet sandwich, fish and chips with a generous serving of fries and dipping sauces, or my personal favorite — roughly chopped up to be nestled next to fresh Mexican flavors in corn tortillas for the best vegan fish tacos.