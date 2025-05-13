The Vegan 'Fish' Filets That Redditors Swear Taste Like The Real Thing

The Redditors aren't wrong — the vegan fish filets from the trusted meatless meat brand, Gardein, are very much like actual fish. I've followed a vegan plant-based diet for over a decade, and these crispy little fish-less surprises make it pretty easy to forget you're not eating the daily catch. One Reddit thread titled, "Anyone else get freaked out trying Gardein Fishless Filets?" listed the comment: "It was less being weirded out and more scared that there was a mix-up at the factory or something." Another commenter even stated, "Yeah my kids, who all actually eat fish, love the Gardein fishless filets. They say they are better than the fish sticks their dad buys!" Now that's saying something.

There are countless Reddit threads dedicated solely to the cult-like following topic of Gardein F'sh Filets, and with hardly any comments saying anything other than how phenomenal the product is. Another thread titled "Uhhh a whole bag of f'sh filets" pictured four Gardein F'sh Filets prepared on plate, with comments saying things like, "They're so good, they're one of the best things ever created and I wish I could dupe them," and "The regular ones or their new ULTIMATE fish fillets, both are incredible and in my opinion the best vegan fish out there that is mass available."

Aside from Reddit, several popular vegan YouTube channels, including The Vegan View, Damn Tasty Vegan, and Make it Dairy Free, have conducted plant-based fish taste-test videos. In these videos, they compare various faux-fish products side by side. Unanimously, Gardein F'sh Filets ranked as one of the highest in each video.