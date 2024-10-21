Give Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich A Pub-Style Upgrade
Just when you thought McDonald's Filet-o-Fish sandwich couldn't get any better, a few easy substitutes can transform the sandwich into a delicious pub-style masterpiece. Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, who goes by chefmikeharacz on TikTok revealed four McDonald's hacks including a glow-up for the filet-o-fish.
@chefmikeharacz
Former #McDonalds corporate chef talks about 4 unique menu hacks! #McdonaldsLife #McDonaldsTikTok #mcdonaldssecrets #McDonaldsSecret #mcdonaldshack #McDonaldsHacks #mcdonaldsmenuhack #McDonaldsMenuhacks #FastFood #FastFoodSecrets #FastFoodTikTok #FastFoodLife #fastfoodhack #fastfoodhacks #fyp
Haracz says you can ask a McDonald's employee to switch out a bun for an English muffin and douse the filet in Big Mac sauce instead of tartar sauce. This turns the simple filet-o-fish into a delectable pub-style sandwich that's packed with flavor.You can do these swaps at home, but Haracz says if McDonald's employees are nice about it, they'll do the swaps for you – just make sure to get to your nearest McDonald's just after breakfast ends so you don't miss out on the English muffins.
The unaltered icon of a sammie was invented by a McDonald's franchise owner in 1962. It was added to McDonald's permanent nationwide menu in 1965. McDonald's is estimated to sell hundreds of millions of Filet-o-Fish's each year, with millions sold during Lent when it becomes a popular alternative to meat on Fridays.
More Goodness to Try
A pub-style Filet-o-Fish sounds amazing, but it's not the only hack that Haracz recommends. He also suggests customers try a famous quarter pounder with cheese with a steamed bun. Haracz says this is a "unique experience" that makes it more beefy and allows toppings like pickles, cheese, and onions to stand out more. Haracz's final tip is asking for burger seasoning (salt and pepper) on your French fries and ordering a Big Mac and swapping out its famous two all-beef patties for bacon and tomato or a delicious and unique take on a classic BLT.
Beyond selling an eye-popping number of burgers each day, McDonald's knows how to do fast food right and isn't afraid to think bigger about some of its most iconic items. While every McDonald's customer may have their own favorite fast food hacks, the many choices on its iconic menu continue to pave the way for plenty of creativity.