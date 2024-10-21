Give Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Sandwich A Pub-Style Upgrade

Just when you thought McDonald's Filet-o-Fish sandwich couldn't get any better, a few easy substitutes can transform the sandwich into a delicious pub-style masterpiece. Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, who goes by chefmikeharacz on TikTok revealed four McDonald's hacks including a glow-up for the filet-o-fish.

Haracz says you can ask a McDonald's employee to switch out a bun for an English muffin and douse the filet in Big Mac sauce instead of tartar sauce. This turns the simple filet-o-fish into a delectable pub-style sandwich that's packed with flavor.You can do these swaps at home, but Haracz says if McDonald's employees are nice about it, they'll do the swaps for you – just make sure to get to your nearest McDonald's just after breakfast ends so you don't miss out on the English muffins.

The unaltered icon of a sammie was invented by a McDonald's franchise owner in 1962. It was added to McDonald's permanent nationwide menu in 1965. McDonald's is estimated to sell hundreds of millions of Filet-o-Fish's each year, with millions sold during Lent when it becomes a popular alternative to meat on Fridays.