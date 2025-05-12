For Elevated Sandwiches, Treat Your Toppings Like A Salad

Have you ever made a sandwich where the lettuce just sits there, not adding much excitement or flavor? It's a missed opportunity. Plain toppings often get lost, even with spreads like your typical mayonnaise and mustard on the bread, leaving the other layers a tad tasteless and the whole sandwich a bit uneven. The usual saltiness from store-bought meats and cheeses doesn't always reach the lackluster greens. But here's a simple fix: Treat your sandwich toppings like a small salad, and dress them.

Tossing the toppings with a dressing first is a game-changer. This simple step directly coats them with moisture and more taste, and is one of the best ways to assemble your sandwiches for a better bite. Doing this with your sandwich toppings doesn't just wake up their flavor; it also changes the overall mouthfeel of your sandwich. The whole sandwich just feels a bit fuller and more well-rounded.

A good tip for your sub sandwich is to mix the greens with dressing in a bowl by themselves before you start building the sandwich. This is a key move to get dressing on all the toppings evenly, and is a great way to keep your bread from getting soggy. If you put dressing right on the layers already in the sandwich, too much liquid can seep into the bread, ruining the texture.