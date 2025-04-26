15 Tips To Make Your Sub Sandwiches Instantly Better

A stellar sub benefits from the right balance of fat, acidity, and texture. The composition of a sub matters and it all comes down to the proportion of flavorful ingredients. Rich, savory cured meats and a bit of thinly sliced Italian cheese are coupled with bright, tangy pickled vegetables on a crusty roll. These are the makings of a truly excellent sub.

Depending on your regional affiliations, a sub can be dubbed a grinder, a hoagie, a blimpie, a po' boy, a wedge, or even simply an Italian. No matter what you call it, this sandwich is universally loved — and for good reason. There are no complicated techniques here, but taking your sub to the next level does require intention. A thoughtful assembly, using quality ingredients, and striking complementary flavors are some tricks to constructing a superb sub. By learning a few additional deli secrets, you can master a classic sub at home. And perhaps, make it even better.