The Trick To Slicing Hard Cheese Cleanly

Nowadays, charcuterie boards are more decoration than they are food. Displaying salami shaped like a blooming flower and slices of gruyère laid like a perfectly toppled rack of dominoes, most of the fun is in the creation, and less the consumption. Which is why many people are skipping the Costco charcuterie platter in favor of something they put together themselves. For an aesthetically pleasing cheeseboard, every detail matters, and slicing hard cheese in a neat way will ensure clean, straight lines.

To neatly and effectively slice hard cheese, Chef Matt Baker of 101 Hospitality (Gravitas, Michele's, Bakers Daughter, and the forthcoming Lucille's at Kimpton The George) suggests dipping your knife in hot water and quickly drying it off before slicing it through the cheese. The warmed knife will melt the cheese slightly as it passes through, easing a clean glide through the entire cut.

Though the trick may seem tedious, a warmed knife will remain at a good temperature for a few minutes, so you only need to dip it in hot water again between every few slices.