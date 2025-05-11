No Cabbage, No Problem! Elevate Your Next Slaw With This Crisp Veggie

When you think of coleslaw, cabbage is probably the first thing that comes to mind, since this is usually the star of the show. Whichever cabbage you prefer for coleslaw, it's what gives the slaw the perfect crunchy texture. With the right dressing, it pairs perfectly with anything from BBQ meats and fried fish to hearty sandwiches. But what if there was another crispy veggie that could elevate your slaw further? Enter Brussels sprouts.

Brussels sprouts (which are technically cousins of cabbage) have a very similar crispy texture when shredded, providing the satisfying bite that every slaw needs. Your slaw will also benefit from added flavor complexity, since these greens have a nutty, slightly bitter taste which adds a unique twist to the dish. Although, interestingly, not everyone tastes the bitterness — and Brussels sprouts taste different than they used to, anyway.

The distinctive taste of Brussels sprouts also complements sweeter elements, like carrots, as well as acidic ingredients like apple cider vinegar, bringing a balanced variety of flavors to your slaw. And if you're adding any nuts like almonds or pecans, this will further enhance the naturally nutty flavor of the veggies.