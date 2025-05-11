No Cabbage, No Problem! Elevate Your Next Slaw With This Crisp Veggie
When you think of coleslaw, cabbage is probably the first thing that comes to mind, since this is usually the star of the show. Whichever cabbage you prefer for coleslaw, it's what gives the slaw the perfect crunchy texture. With the right dressing, it pairs perfectly with anything from BBQ meats and fried fish to hearty sandwiches. But what if there was another crispy veggie that could elevate your slaw further? Enter Brussels sprouts.
Brussels sprouts (which are technically cousins of cabbage) have a very similar crispy texture when shredded, providing the satisfying bite that every slaw needs. Your slaw will also benefit from added flavor complexity, since these greens have a nutty, slightly bitter taste which adds a unique twist to the dish. Although, interestingly, not everyone tastes the bitterness — and Brussels sprouts taste different than they used to, anyway.
The distinctive taste of Brussels sprouts also complements sweeter elements, like carrots, as well as acidic ingredients like apple cider vinegar, bringing a balanced variety of flavors to your slaw. And if you're adding any nuts like almonds or pecans, this will further enhance the naturally nutty flavor of the veggies.
How to make a Brussels sprouts slaw
When slicing your Brussels sprouts, the aim is to get them nice and thin, just like with your cabbage. You can do this with a sharp knife, but using a food processor or mandoline is a great way to save some time and give you uniform slices – or some stores sell the vegetable pre-shredded.
The ingredients you add to your slaw can be practically anything you like, but it's always good to have at least one sweet, one salty, and one nutty element for balance. Think dried cranberries, raisins, or cherries for sweetness, parmesan or feta cheese for saltiness, and toasted pine nuts or pecans for nuttiness. These flavor profiles work in harmony with the earthy, slightly bitter flavors of Brussels sprouts, boosting the overall taste of your slaw.
Whether you're using a tart vinaigrette dressing made with lemon juice or a creamy, tangy slaw sauce like tzatziki, once you've tossed it though the veggies and other ingredients, let everything sit for at least 15 minutes. This will help mellow out some of the bitterness in the Brussels sprouts, as all of the flavors start to incorporate. The longer you let your ingredients sit, the less bitter the final taste will be. Serve this on its own as a salad, in your fish tacos, or as a side at your next family BBQ for the perfect slaw upgrade.