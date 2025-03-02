Are Brussels Sprouts Technically Just Mini Cabbages?
I have never ever been a fan of Brussels sprouts, no matter how they were cooked or seasoned. In appearance, they're absolutely small, round, leafy — basically a cabbage's mini-me. The only reason I even tried them in the first place is because I thought they were like mini-sized cabbages.
Turns out that's not the case. I wasn't too far off, as they're closely related, but they're definitely not the same thing. Brussels sprouts and cabbage are actually cousins, both coming from a plant called Brassica oleracea. Still, they've got some pretty noticeable differences in how they grow, taste, and what nutrients they bring to your plate.
To make it short and sweet, Brussels sprouts grow on tall, thick stalks. The plant kind of resembles a weird little palm tree with small green balls all over it. Each sprout grows separately along the stem. Cabbages, though, grow close to the ground, forming one big head instead of multiple tiny ones. They like spreading out wide, creating a hefty vegetable that's great for slicing or shredding.
Taste and texture are totally different
Sadly, Brussels sprouts and cabbage aren't even close to identical in taste or texture. Cabbage is absolutely delicious, and it tastes milder and sweeter right from the jump. It's crunchier and juicier, perfect for things like coleslaw or salads. Or, you can eat it like I do, with chopped-up chunks of pancetta, a habanero pepper sliced and spread throughout, and caramelized onions ... you're welcome.
Brussels sprouts have a nutty, earthy flavor that gets sweeter when roasted or caramelized. They're dense and hearty, holding up well to heat without losing their bite. I've had them before, and I don't remember them fondly, so unless Brussel sprouts taste different than how they used to, I'm still not sold.
Even though you can roast or sauté both, the results are very different. Roasted Brussels sprouts get crispy, golden edges and pack tons of flavor (so they say); Brussels sprouts stay front and center, always bringing their unique taste to the meal. Cabbage tends to soften when cooked, becoming tender and absorbing flavors well. It is your go-to veggie for stir-fries, soups, and stews because it blends smoothly without overpowering the dish.
Nutrition isn't the same, either
These two veggies aren't nutritional duplicates, either. Brussels sprouts are crazy nutritious: They're loaded with vitamin K, which is awesome for your bones, and have lots of fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Brussels sprouts have you covered if you're trying to pack as many nutrients as possible into a small bite.
Cabbage brings a slightly different lineup of nutrients. It's also rich in vitamin C and fiber, but it's a bit lighter on vitamin K compared to Brussels sprouts. Plus, cabbage has some special compounds that can help your gut health, especially when you ferment it into sauerkraut or kimchi. It also contains compounds like sulforaphane and glucosinolates, known to help reduce inflammation and possibly even lower the risk of some chronic diseases. While both veggies support good health, cabbage might edge out slightly when it comes to gut-friendly bacteria because of its fermentable qualities.
Also, cabbage comes in different varieties. Savoy, red, and green cabbage each has its own unique nutritional profile and benefits, giving you plenty of tasty options to choose from. So cabbage is helpful whether you're boosting your immune system, looking after your digestive health, or just adding some crunch to your meal. Although Brussels sprouts and cabbage might look alike, each has its strengths, flavors, and uses, making them both worth keeping in your kitchen rotation.