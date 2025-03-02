Are Brussels Sprouts Technically Just Mini Cabbages?

I have never ever been a fan of Brussels sprouts, no matter how they were cooked or seasoned. In appearance, they're absolutely small, round, leafy — basically a cabbage's mini-me. The only reason I even tried them in the first place is because I thought they were like mini-sized cabbages.

Turns out that's not the case. I wasn't too far off, as they're closely related, but they're definitely not the same thing. Brussels sprouts and cabbage are actually cousins, both coming from a plant called Brassica oleracea. Still, they've got some pretty noticeable differences in how they grow, taste, and what nutrients they bring to your plate.

To make it short and sweet, Brussels sprouts grow on tall, thick stalks. The plant kind of resembles a weird little palm tree with small green balls all over it. Each sprout grows separately along the stem. Cabbages, though, grow close to the ground, forming one big head instead of multiple tiny ones. They like spreading out wide, creating a hefty vegetable that's great for slicing or shredding.