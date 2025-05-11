The Fast Food Chain Samuel L. Jackson Says Has 'The Best Burger In California'

While he was briefly a vegan throughout the 2010s, Samuel L. Jackson's love for a good burger before and after his time on the plant-based diet is well documented. However, there is one restaurant that the tenured actor finds himself desperate to return to every time he's away from California. That restaurant is, of course, In-N-Out, his go-to burger spot whenever he's in the chain's home state.

Jackson, who's coincidentally known for eating one of the best fictional burgers of all time — the Kahuna Burger — in the film "Pulp Fiction," gave In-N-Out his praise during a 2009 interview with The Guardian where he detailed his favorite foods. "I do crave burgers all the time, especially when I'm out of California for a while," Jackson explained, "When I get back I always want an In-N-Out burger because that's the best burger in California." However, the legendary actor did add that, while In-N-Out was a top-tier burger, it wouldn't necessarily be his ideal last meal if he had to choose. "My last meal would have to be a T-bone steak with char-grilled onions, roasted carrots, and a baked sweet potato."