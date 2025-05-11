The Fast Food Chain Samuel L. Jackson Says Has 'The Best Burger In California'
While he was briefly a vegan throughout the 2010s, Samuel L. Jackson's love for a good burger before and after his time on the plant-based diet is well documented. However, there is one restaurant that the tenured actor finds himself desperate to return to every time he's away from California. That restaurant is, of course, In-N-Out, his go-to burger spot whenever he's in the chain's home state.
Jackson, who's coincidentally known for eating one of the best fictional burgers of all time — the Kahuna Burger — in the film "Pulp Fiction," gave In-N-Out his praise during a 2009 interview with The Guardian where he detailed his favorite foods. "I do crave burgers all the time, especially when I'm out of California for a while," Jackson explained, "When I get back I always want an In-N-Out burger because that's the best burger in California." However, the legendary actor did add that, while In-N-Out was a top-tier burger, it wouldn't necessarily be his ideal last meal if he had to choose. "My last meal would have to be a T-bone steak with char-grilled onions, roasted carrots, and a baked sweet potato."
What makes In-N-Out a celebrity hotspot?
To most, it's not particularly surprising that Samuel L. Jackson is a fan of the California-based burger chain; In-N-Out tends to rank highly among many celebrities, whether they're big foodies or not. From Kylie Jenner loving some In-N-Out to Anne Burrell and Julia Child adoring the iconic franchise – both of whom order the Double-Double and well-done fries — the burger lovers of Hollywood and beyond tend to enjoy In-N-Out. There's no one reason why so many celebrities love the chain, but its high-quality ingredients and overall consistency warrant the frequent vocal support it gets from celebrities.
However, even more than that, In-N-Out benefits from its locations — and lack thereof. For starters, since it has the biggest footprint in Los Angeles, the chain has become the go-to meal following award shows like the Oscars due to its close proximity to the events. Plus, because In-N-Out is only available in eight states across the United States, the fast food chain feels exclusive in a way that makes both West Coast natives and visitors crave the burgers when they're away. After all, everyone knows that distance makes the heart grow fonder (of delicious burgers).