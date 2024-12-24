The Classic California Fast Food Chain Kylie Jenner Loves
Fast food is a cornerstone of American food culture, and people love to indulge in their favorite chain restaurants regardless of class or fame. Although rich and famous people could be eating at one of Gordon Ramsay's many Michelin-star restaurants on a regular basis, plenty would much rather take a trip to a quick drive-thru when given the option.
Such is the case for Kylie Jenner. The socialite wears her hometown on her sleeves, frequently praising and touting her love for one of Los Angeles, California's greatest contributions to the fast food world. I am, of course, talking about In-N-Out, one of the premier fast food joints in the West.
Jenner's love for In-N-Out is well-documented and longstanding. While the 27-year-old millionaire's love of fast food isn't exclusive to the chain of high-quality burgers (her adoration for McDonald's is also well-known) it does give us a slight glimpse into the mind of one of the countless people who absolutely swear by the California-based chain.
What does Kylie Jenner order from In-N-Out?
According to an interview she did with Harper's BAZAAR, In-N-Out is Kylie's go-to cheat meal that she finds herself craving quite often. However, her In-N-Out cravings skyrocketed during her 2017 pregnancy, noting that she ate at the fast food restaurant about once a week during that time.
Kylie still loves the chain to this day. And, while Kylie Jenner is far from the most authoritative speaker when it comes to the common person's cuisine (she didn't have her first bowl of cereal with milk until she was 21 years old, after all), her order from In-N-Out is in line with what the average person might get. "I'll always do a double cheeseburger with just special sauce and grilled onions," Kylie said, "I'll either get it protein-style or not, depending on the mood. Then I get fries, well done, and a coke."
Perhaps the most controversial aspect of her order is getting it protein style – replacing the typical bun with lettuce – which is one of the slightly lesser-known options on In-N-Out's not-so-secret menu. However, given the rather simplistic menu that the fast food chain prides itself on maintaining, these slight alterations aren't too far off from the typical In-N-Out experience that we all know and love.