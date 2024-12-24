The Classic California Fast Food Chain Kylie Jenner Loves

Fast food is a cornerstone of American food culture, and people love to indulge in their favorite chain restaurants regardless of class or fame. Although rich and famous people could be eating at one of Gordon Ramsay's many Michelin-star restaurants on a regular basis, plenty would much rather take a trip to a quick drive-thru when given the option.

Such is the case for Kylie Jenner. The socialite wears her hometown on her sleeves, frequently praising and touting her love for one of Los Angeles, California's greatest contributions to the fast food world. I am, of course, talking about In-N-Out, one of the premier fast food joints in the West.

Jenner's love for In-N-Out is well-documented and longstanding. While the 27-year-old millionaire's love of fast food isn't exclusive to the chain of high-quality burgers (her adoration for McDonald's is also well-known) it does give us a slight glimpse into the mind of one of the countless people who absolutely swear by the California-based chain.