Review: Arby's Almost Gets It Right With Two New Smoked Meat Sandwiches

There aren't many elements to an Arby's Quarter Pound Brisket Sandwich, which means each of those few ingredients has to be perfect or nearly perfect to pull off the idea of a barbecue establishment-worthy entrée at a chain fast food restaurant. It's impressive that Arby's pulled it off. The brisket looks like it just came out of the smoker, all pink in the middle and slightly charred on the outside. You can even see the faint hint of what looks like a smoke ring on the meat, which is cut thicker than Arby's usually cuts its roast beef, but somewhere just short of thick cut bacon.

A very meat-forward sandwich, it flops all over and falls out of the bun, a giant, soft, and bouncy sesame seed variety, but it's easy enough to stuff it back in or just eat it on its own because it's just so tender and of a much higher quality than what can usually be found at Arby's and in fast food in general.

It takes a long time to smoke a brisket, and to impart that strong, pure, and delicate beefy flavor. While the meat here was promised to have been smoked for 13 hours, it tastes like Arby's corporate cooks didn't quite trust themselves, as there's a strong finish of bottled smoke flavor at the end of the bite. That, fortunately, fades away with the complement of either of the crafted barbecue sauces being offered by Arby's at the moment, as well as the ample, garlic-heavy pickle slices.