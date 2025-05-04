You Might Not Want To Refrigerate Your Watermelon Anymore. Here's Why

You might want to think twice before storing a whole watermelon in your refrigerator. According to a study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry, storing watermelons at warmer temperatures supports the growth of lycopene, an antioxidant that prevents cell damage, is responsible for red pigmentation, and is found naturally in watermelons (and tomatoes). When researchers placed watermelons in refrigerators at 55 degrees Fahrenheit and 41 degrees Fahrenheit for two weeks, lycopene levels noticeably decreased, which had a lasting impact on the texture, color, and taste of the fruit.

Conversely, when watermelons were left at room temperature, or about 70 degrees Fahrenheit, lycopene levels increased by as much as 40%, further improving the fruit's look and taste. Based on these findings, you're better off leaving a watermelon in a warm, dry place until you're ready to slice and serve it. However, pre-sliced watermelon is a different story. After you've picked up the best watermelon at the store and cut it, you'll want to wrap the pieces up tightly and store them in the refrigerator to keep them fresh. Ideal temperatures for storing sliced watermelon are between nine and 36 degrees Fahrenheit.