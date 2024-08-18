How To Infuse Watermelon With Tequila For A Boozy Summer Treat

Boozing up our fruit is a time-honored tradition, and few combinations spell summer like watermelon and tequila. Tim the Tank gets it — in a video posted to TikTok, the cocktail content creator shares another clever way to mix the classics. The simple recipe, which requires minimal prep and just needs to sit in the fridge for a day, is sure to be a summertime lock.

To make these bites, you'll need watermelon, tequila, Tajín seasoning, and a jar that can get a good seal (plus access to a refrigerator). Begin by slicing up your watermelon into however many bite-sized pieces you'd like and placing them in the jar. The size of the jar doesn't matter — just make sure you have enough tequila to fill it up completely. Once you've topped off your watermelon jar with the tequila of your choosing, seal it and pop it in the fridge. After 24 hours, you can take out your tequila-infused watermelon — but the best part comes last. Take your Tajín and sprinkle some (or a lot!) of the citrusy seasoning on each piece you eat for a salty, spicy finish.

Oh, and make sure any leftover, uninfused watermelon is stored properly — there are a few ways to do it right. You can wrap large chunks in plastic wrap and put smaller bits in another airtight container.