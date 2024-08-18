How To Infuse Watermelon With Tequila For A Boozy Summer Treat
Boozing up our fruit is a time-honored tradition, and few combinations spell summer like watermelon and tequila. Tim the Tank gets it — in a video posted to TikTok, the cocktail content creator shares another clever way to mix the classics. The simple recipe, which requires minimal prep and just needs to sit in the fridge for a day, is sure to be a summertime lock.
To make these bites, you'll need watermelon, tequila, Tajín seasoning, and a jar that can get a good seal (plus access to a refrigerator). Begin by slicing up your watermelon into however many bite-sized pieces you'd like and placing them in the jar. The size of the jar doesn't matter — just make sure you have enough tequila to fill it up completely. Once you've topped off your watermelon jar with the tequila of your choosing, seal it and pop it in the fridge. After 24 hours, you can take out your tequila-infused watermelon — but the best part comes last. Take your Tajín and sprinkle some (or a lot!) of the citrusy seasoning on each piece you eat for a salty, spicy finish.
Oh, and make sure any leftover, uninfused watermelon is stored properly — there are a few ways to do it right. You can wrap large chunks in plastic wrap and put smaller bits in another airtight container.
Make room for fun substitutions
Commenters on TikTok loved Tim the Tank's recipe video, and even recommended other types of alcohol to infuse with your watermelon. More than one commenter suggested Smirnoff's Spicy Tamarind, a Mexican-inspired vodka that seems perfect for these watermelon bites. But if you're trying this for the first time, don't ditch the tequila just yet — it's a versatile spirit worth exploring.
While these watermelon bites are a pretty minimalist concoction, you can play with them to find new flavors. Another TikTok user suggested adding a little triple sec to your tequila, which might inch this recipe a little closer to tasting like a margarita, especially if you supplement it with a bit of lime juice. Of course, once you polish off the fruit, you can use the remaining watermelon-infused tequila for other tasty drinks.
Don't be afraid to get the most out of your Tajín, either. The seasoning blend can be used on lots of different fruit. One commenter even suggested trying it on a banana. Chamoy, another Mexican condiment, can also spice up this summer treat.