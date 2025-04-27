Gordon Ramsay's Trick For Crispy Fried Fish Requires Patience
Frying fish can be a tricky task, but it's one that delivers incredible results if done correctly. The most important aspect of a fish fry, however, is all about the batter. While some will recommend adding Old Bay to improve the taste of fried fish, Gordon Ramsay says the key to making good, crispy fried fish comes down to timing more than anything else. More specifically, it's vital to make your batter the night before you cook your fish, as the longer you allow the batter to rest, the crispier it will become.
Ramsay specifically uses this method when making a beer batter for his fish and chips, which mustn't be soggy. He says the coating "becomes so crispy" when the batter rests for several hours overnight (via YouTube).
The chef didn't dive into exactly which beer to use when making a beer batter to make it more crispy, though he has previously used lager and even spicy ginger beer as an alternative. Make sure it's cold for the crispiest results. And Ramsay also recommends salting your fish, both before coating it in your batter and after it's done frying, to help to improve your meal's crispiness immensely, as well.
The pros and cons of resting your beer batter overnight
Now, while Ramsay swears by making your batter a day before using it to coat your fish, some have questioned his strategy, as it goes against what people believe to be the most important part of beer batter — carbonation. The detractors argue that, by resting your beer batter overnight, you allow the beer to go flat in the process. This takes away the carbonation that can make your fish's texture lighter and more airy, which, for some, is a more important quality for the dish. This is also why club soda is a popular replacement for beer in fried fish batter; the highly carbonated beverage is great for the batter's consistency and improves the fish's eventual crispiness.
However, contrary to popular belief, the beer in your batter is unlikely to lose all of its carbonation during its overnight resting period, maintaining its positive impact on the fish. Plus, the benefits that come with resting your batter — which come in the form of both a better taste and an improved texture – make up for what the dish loses because of the beer's weakened carbonation. And as for making the crispiest fries at home to accompany your fish, we've got a few tips for that, too.