Gordon Ramsay's Trick For Crispy Fried Fish Requires Patience

Frying fish can be a tricky task, but it's one that delivers incredible results if done correctly. The most important aspect of a fish fry, however, is all about the batter. While some will recommend adding Old Bay to improve the taste of fried fish, Gordon Ramsay says the key to making good, crispy fried fish comes down to timing more than anything else. More specifically, it's vital to make your batter the night before you cook your fish, as the longer you allow the batter to rest, the crispier it will become.

Ramsay specifically uses this method when making a beer batter for his fish and chips, which mustn't be soggy. He says the coating "becomes so crispy" when the batter rests for several hours overnight (via YouTube).

The chef didn't dive into exactly which beer to use when making a beer batter to make it more crispy, though he has previously used lager and even spicy ginger beer as an alternative. Make sure it's cold for the crispiest results. And Ramsay also recommends salting your fish, both before coating it in your batter and after it's done frying, to help to improve your meal's crispiness immensely, as well.