Beer-battered fish tacos are one of our favorite ways to consume beer and fish. These golden-crusted, crispy, tangy delights are so delicious that it's extremely easy to rapidly down a substantial portion of them. This leads the curious eater to wonder: Can you get drunk from eating beer-battered fish tacos?

We've probably all heard that most of the alcohol burns off during cooking, so there's nothing to worry about. This is true, to an extent –- for example, boozy baked goods won't get you drunk – but it depends a great deal on the cooking method, cooking time, type of alcohol, and many other factors. Let's dive into the case of beer-battered fish tacos.

Recipes vary, but rounding up, let's assume you use 12 ounces of a nice 4% ABV (alcohol by volume) light lager (the best beer for battering fish) to make four servings of beer-battered fish tacos. Even if none of the alcohol burned off during frying, you'd have to eat at least four servings of beer-battered fish to consume the equivalent of one beer. But given that alcohol starts to evaporate at roughly 173 degrees Fahrenheit, if you fry your fish at a fairly standard 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for just two minutes (most recipes call for double that) the alcohol level should decrease to well below 1% ABV. That means, even with generous rounding up, you'd have to eat at least 16 servings of beer-battered fish tacos to equate one beer.