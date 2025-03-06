Dunkin' Ham And Swiss Pretzel Sliders Review: A Knot-So-Hot Springtime Release
Dunkin' has released its new Spring lineup for 2025, with Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders as one of the several menu items (including fan-favorite and previously discontinued Dunkalatte and a Pistachio Coffee) set to be released on March 5, 2025. As we segue into the spring and Easter season (time flies, doesn't it?), it seems only right to indulge in a sandwich featuring the likes of hearty ham layered with creamy Swiss and enveloped in a soft pretzel. Still, as I observed several pristine images of the carefully assembled sandwich, I couldn't help but wonder how closely the sandwiches I would receive would resemble what I saw in photos and, most importantly, if they were indeed as good as they looked.
There was only one way to find out! I hopped in my car, kids in tow, and headed to my local Dunkin'. Join me as I reveal my honest opinion about the new Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders, along with other information, including pricing, nutrition stats, and more.
What are the ingredients in Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders?
Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders come two in a pack and contain a laundry list of ingredients I wouldn't dare list here. Let's just say that if you're like me and try to avoid additives as much as possible, this might not be the grab for you. If we ignore the plethora of ingredients, however, the general composition of the sandwich itself is rather basic –- it features black forest ham with Swiss cheese and honey mustard atop a pretzel-style King's Hawaiian Slider Bun.
When looking over the ingredients, the honey mustard spread caught my eye (fun fact: honey mustard appears to date back as far as ancient Rome). Its ingredients include vinegar, sugar, #1 grade mustard seed, honey, salt, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a few other ingredients. With the discovery of the delicious-sounding spread, the Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders sounded even more appealing, and I was more than ready to put them to the test. I was also rather intrigued by the King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider bun. It has been said that Aldi's has a great King's Hawaiian bun alternative for less, but I don't know –- King's Hawaiian buns taste so good they might be hard to duplicate. Still, I wondered what the brand would offer in terms of "pretzel" buns at Dunkin' and whether or not they'd exude the same sweet flavor as the original King's Hawaiian buns.
How long will Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders be available?
Dunkin' released its full spring lineup on March 5, 2025, which included these "savory" Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders along with a multitude of other seemingly tasty snack options, including Sweet Black Pepper Bacon and the Chicken & Bacon Croissant Stuffer for a "limited time."
Not only is the company rolling out these meaty options to customers, but it also brought back previously discontinued Dunkin' drinks like the Raspberry Watermelon refresher and Dunkalatte. Other options like the Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso and Pistachio Coffee will also be available if you're looking for a little extra sweetness to your morning. All Dunkin' spring menu offerings for 2025 are available nationwide and will be released in one go, according to the press release put out by Dunkin'.
As for how long Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders will stick around, well, your guess is as good as ours, but I'd think you have at least a month or two before you can kiss this spring-inspired grab goodbye. Get 'em while they last!
How much do Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders cost?
Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders cost $4.99 at my local Dunkin', which is a little pricier than the Ham and Swiss Croissant Stuffers priced at around $4.49 or more in 2023. Given the size of the sammies, I think Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders are reasonably priced –- if I'm honest, though, I think I'd rather spend the money on something a bit more substantial, like the Dunkin' sausage, egg, and cheese croissant, listed at $4.59 at my Dunkin' location.
I also want to mention that I didn't love not being able to tie my Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders order into a combo meal. I mean, I know this isn't McDonald's, but offering a side and drink wrapped in a meal is more convenient than ordering everything a la carte. In all fairness, Dunkin' does offer certain combo deals, including the $6 Meal Deal (one of the most common ordering mistakes to make at Dunkin' is ignoring its meal deals), but even that offer limits you only to specific sandwiches, none of which are the Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders.
How do Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders compare to the Dunkin' Ham and Cheese Croissant Stuffers?
Anyone remember the Dunkin' Ham and Cheese Croissant Stuffers released in 2023? I wondered if Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders would be anything like them. Though not tucked into a croissant, the ingredients are roughly the same, save the honey mustard and pretzel bun. Fans of the ham and Swiss croissant were often aghast at the price for such a miniature snack, and I have to say, it does seem ridiculous to charge $4.45 (or more) for a tiny stuffed croissant.
The nice thing about the new Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders is that you at least get two for the price you pay. As far as whether or not the two porky snack options taste similar, well, I never got a chance to try the croissant but heard decent things about it. Some seemed to think the ham and Swiss croissant gave way to too much cheese and bread flavors. If that's the case, then the same could be said of the Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders, though the flavor here is almost all bread, with little to no emphasis on the ham or cheese. But don't worry –- more on that later!
How healthy are Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders?
As previously stated, Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders won't win any awards for being the healthiest grab in terms of ingredients, but hey, this is fast food, after all. Many of the additives contained in certain elements of the sandwich are to be expected, such as mono- and diglycerides in the pretzel bun (these are common emulsifiers found in bread and other food types), along with other sundry ingredients including, sodium diacetate, sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite in the ham.
As far as nutritional stats go, expect two Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders to contain 340 calories, 13 grams of fat, 6 grams of saturated fat, 65 milligrams of cholesterol, 1,440 milligrams of sodium, 13 grams of carbohydrates, 13 grams of added sugar (yep, you read that right), and 19 grams of protein.
So, Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders are certainly not the healthiest options on the Dunkin' menu, but considering the nutritional stats are for two sliders as opposed to one, it's not the worst I've seen.
How do Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders taste?
I pulled up to my local Dunkin', placed my order, and took a deep breath. When I popped open the box, the first thing I noticed was its charred pretzel top and intensely smokey scent. I assumed my Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders had been broiled, but its aroma made me think they used a culinary blowtorch over the top.
Unlike the picture, there was little to no salt on top of the sandwich. I took a bite and was immediately annoyed. The sandwich was not savory, as described by the press release from Dunkin'. It was so sweet that it even sent my daughter reeling. I quickly disassembled the sandwich and tasted each layer, hoping to find the sugary culprit, and I did –- it was (mainly) the pretzel bun.
Surprisingly, King's Hawaiian pretzel-style buns taste just as sweet as the brand's original buns. Add to this honey mustard and sweet ham, and you've got a recipe for obnoxiously sweet flavor. With that said, I did like Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders components when sampled on their own –- the Swiss was rich and buttery, the ham was thick and smokey, and even the pretzel bun was enjoyable, with a delightfully sweet yet charred taste. I couldn't taste the honey mustard much because there was so little of it. Overall, this promising Dunkin' release was a no for me.
Methodology
My review of Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders was based on overall flavor, texture, size, and pricing. All thoughts and opinions are my own — as always, pricing and availability are subject to change.