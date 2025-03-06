Dunkin' Ham And Swiss Pretzel Sliders Review: A Knot-So-Hot Springtime Release

Dunkin' has released its new Spring lineup for 2025, with Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders as one of the several menu items (including fan-favorite and previously discontinued Dunkalatte and a Pistachio Coffee) set to be released on March 5, 2025. As we segue into the spring and Easter season (time flies, doesn't it?), it seems only right to indulge in a sandwich featuring the likes of hearty ham layered with creamy Swiss and enveloped in a soft pretzel. Still, as I observed several pristine images of the carefully assembled sandwich, I couldn't help but wonder how closely the sandwiches I would receive would resemble what I saw in photos and, most importantly, if they were indeed as good as they looked.

There was only one way to find out! I hopped in my car, kids in tow, and headed to my local Dunkin'. Join me as I reveal my honest opinion about the new Dunkin' Ham and Swiss Pretzel Sliders, along with other information, including pricing, nutrition stats, and more.