Forget King's Hawaiian Rolls, Aldi Has A Copycat You Can Snag For Less
With 2,474 locations (and counting!) across 40 states, Aldi is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, proudly helping consumers take home more groceries for less than many other national grocery chains and supermarkets (yes, there's a difference). This is largely due to the company's iconic cost-saving strategies. Shoppers rent carts with a quarter and receive it after returning the cart, and they are responsible for using their own bags to package groceries by hand. Of course, Aldi sells reusable bags fairly cheap if you accidentally leave yours at home.
Aldi's product line, which changes frequently, is about 90% private label, making it an easy choice for saving money on groceries. This keeps prices competitively low for hundreds of items, including organic produce, gluten-free pastas, and other novelty items, like Hawaiian rolls. Although a 12-count package of King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls costs $4.69 at Target, the Aldi imitation, L'oven Fresh Hawaiian Sweet Rolls, is only $2.99. Snag a couple of bags for your next party and your guests will hardly be able to tell the difference.
What to make with Aldi's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
Whether it's game day, girl dinner, a summer picnic, or a basic weeknight, Aldi's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls are the perfect foundation for delicious, crowd-pleasing sliders. Build a classic ham-and-cheese or a roast-beef-and-cheese slider. For a little Southern flair, make a pimento cheese slider that resembles the famous sandwich at Augusta National golf course. You could pile a sweet roll with smoky pulled pork, creamy macaroni and cheese, pickles, and a drizzle of sweet barbecue sauce. Or, create spicy crispy chicken sliders with chicken strips, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sriracha mayo.
Don't underestimate the sweeter side of Hawaiian Sweet Rolls. They work well for decadent cinnamon bun sliders and buttery pecan rolls. Plus, they're a great substitute for French toast if you don't have bread slices on hand. Another great option is to create a Danish pastry with cream cheese and various fruit fillings smothered over the top. Whatever sliders you create, the savings on L'oven Fresh's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls make each bite that much sweeter.