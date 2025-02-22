Yes, You Can Cook With Boxed Wine. Here's Why It Works

Boxed wine doesn't always have an especially favorable reputation. Maybe it's an unpleasant reminder of our younger years when this was the cheapest option, or the assumption that it still tastes as terrible as it once used to. But believe it or not, boxed wine can be better than bottled in terms of quality, freshness, and eco-friendliness. So, yes, you can definitely cook with it — and you really should.

Patrick Ochs, corporate executive chef at INK Entertainment, chatted with The Takeout to explain why it's such a good option in the kitchen. "The air-tight bladder and economical portions of boxed wine make it ideal for cooking frequently, as it stays fresh longer," Ochs told us. This "allows you to use wine in smaller quantities without waste or spoilage."

Boxed wine can actually retain its quality for six to eight weeks once opened, compared to bottled wine, which starts degrading from a few days to a week. And there's no pressure to finish a bottle, or wonder if you can use spoiled red wine for cooking. So maybe it's time to consider buying a box next time you're looking for the right type of wine for cooking. Just choose one that will complement the majority of your recipes.