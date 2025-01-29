Frozen Pizza Recalls That Affected Millions

In April 2024, Vermont frozen pizza brand 802 VT Frozen recalled more than 8,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas as they contained soy that had not been declared on the packaging. Soy is an allergen, which means it should always be listed on packaged foods.

Soy allergies are more common in children. Research suggests that around 0.4% of infants suffer from them, per Food Allergies Research and Education, but, in rare cases, they do affect adults, too. Most soy allergies are mild, with symptoms like congestion and stomach ache, but they can lead to anaphylaxis for some people. Anaphylaxis is the most severe allergic reaction a person can have. It happens when the immune system overreacts to an allergen, flooding the body with histamine. This can then lead to difficulty breathing and extreme swelling, which can be fatal without quick treatment.

At the time of the recall, the 802 VT Frozen pizzas — which were packaged in boxes labeled 802 Frozen MEAT!!! Crispy Wood-Fired Crust Hand Made Pizza — had been distributed across seven states, including Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island.

Right now, there are no reports of anyone with a soy allergy having a reaction to the pizzas. But anyone who has purchased the products, which have use-by dates through to April 2025, is being urged to dispose of them or return them to the store they bought them from.