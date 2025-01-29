Frozen Pizza Recalls That Affected Millions
Frozen pizza is always a hit. Frozen pizza is there for you when you're gathering with friends for a party or a movie night. It's comforting at the end of a long day when you're tired or stressed and just want to throw something in the oven with minimal effort. And it's there for you when you're just craving something cheesy and comforting. It's around when you're happy, sad, and everything in between. But, sadly, like many of our favorite foods, frozen pizza is not without its downsides.
The frozen pizza category is seemingly just as prone to contaminants like plastic and metal, undeclared allergens, and food borne bacteria, like listeria and E.coli, as many other foods. There have been multiple frozen pizza recalls over the years, from small local pizzeria chains selling frozen versions of their signature recipes to food giants like Nestlé. Keep reading to find out more about the many frozen pizza recalls that have affected millions of Americans.
More than 8,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza recalled in 7 states due to undeclared soy (2024)
In April 2024, Vermont frozen pizza brand 802 VT Frozen recalled more than 8,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas as they contained soy that had not been declared on the packaging. Soy is an allergen, which means it should always be listed on packaged foods.
Soy allergies are more common in children. Research suggests that around 0.4% of infants suffer from them, per Food Allergies Research and Education, but, in rare cases, they do affect adults, too. Most soy allergies are mild, with symptoms like congestion and stomach ache, but they can lead to anaphylaxis for some people. Anaphylaxis is the most severe allergic reaction a person can have. It happens when the immune system overreacts to an allergen, flooding the body with histamine. This can then lead to difficulty breathing and extreme swelling, which can be fatal without quick treatment.
At the time of the recall, the 802 VT Frozen pizzas — which were packaged in boxes labeled 802 Frozen MEAT!!! Crispy Wood-Fired Crust Hand Made Pizza — had been distributed across seven states, including Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island.
Right now, there are no reports of anyone with a soy allergy having a reaction to the pizzas. But anyone who has purchased the products, which have use-by dates through to April 2025, is being urged to dispose of them or return them to the store they bought them from.
Green Valley Foods recalls more than 4,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza due to misbranding (2023)
In September 2023, North Dakota company Green Valley Foods was also forced to issue a recall for more than 4,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza because they were misbranded. Like 802 VT Frozen, Green Valley Foods had also failed to declare that the pizzas contained soy.
Those with soy allergies aren't the only people at risk when it comes to consuming pizzas with undeclared soy. Some adults also suffer from soy intolerances, which are generally less severe than allergies, but can still include uncomfortable and unpleasant symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, and even vomiting. Another key reason why accurate food labeling is vital, food intolerances are becoming more common.
The frozen pizzas from Green Valley Foods were sold under the brand name Grubbersputz's, and included varieties like the brand's Taco Premium Pizza, as well as the 3-Meater Premium Pizza, the Hog Unit Premium Pizza, the House Special Premium Pizza, and the Pepperoni Premium Pizza. Before the recall, the pizzas had been shipped to three states: Minnesota, Montana, and North Dakota.
Once again, anyone who had purchased the pizzas was urged to either return them or throw them away. There were no reports of illness linked with the Green Valley Foods pizzas.
More than 13,000 frozen pizzas were recalled in Illinois because they contained metal (2022)
Soy isn't the only contaminant that can sneak into frozen pizzas. In August 2022, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, which has its own chain of pizzerias in Illinois as well as a frozen Chicago pizza line, recalled more than 13,000 of its sausage pizzas due to concerns they could contain pieces of metal.
Before the recall, the pizzas had already been distributed across Illinois. The metal contamination risk came to light when consumers who had already purchased the sausage pizza registered complaints.
Metal contamination — which can sometimes happen when pieces of machinery break off into the food — is a common reason for food recalls. It hasn't just happened to pizza brands. In 2019, for example, one Taco Bell customer found metal in their meal, which sparked a major recall of more than 2 million pounds of beef from 21 states. In January 2025, more than 24,000 pounds of chicken and cheese taquitos were pulled off of the shelves at Aldi after consumers found metal in the product.
Hidden metal in food products is a problem for many reasons. If swallowed, it could cause internal injuries. It could also lead to choking and dental injuries, too. Luckily, there were no reports of injuries linked with the recalled Home Run Inn Frozen Foods pizzas.
Nestlé recalls nearly 28,000 pounds of frozen pizza due to undeclared allergens (2021)
It might be the biggest food and drink company in the world, but Nestlé is not immune from recalls. In 2023, it recalled its Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, for example, over concerns they could contain pieces of wood. In 2022, Nestlé U.K. recalled hot chocolate products made by its subsidiary Aero over concerns they could contain silica beads. And in 2021, the global juggernaut's U.S. division had to recall 27,872 pounds of frozen pepperoni pizza due to concerns they could contain soy that had not been declared on the label.
The products were produced by DiGiorno, which is a subsidiary of Nestlé that specializes in frozen pizzas. The brand is one of the most popular frozen pizza brands in the U.S. The issue with the undeclared soy likely stemmed from a mix-up in the packaging process — the boxes of pepperoni pizza may have actually contained Digiorno's three meat pizzas. In the correct packaging, the soy allergen would have been declared.
The concern regarding the allergen was brought to Nestlé's attention when a consumer told the food giant it had opened its pepperoni pizza box to find a three meat pizza. The pizzas were distributed nationwide, but no allergic reactions were reported as a result of the mix-up.
649 pounds of frozen pork pizza recalled in New York due to lack of federal inspection (2019)
In June 2019, New York brand Table 87, which owns three pizzerias and produces coal-fired fresh and frozen pizzas for retail, recalled 649 pounds of frozen prosciutto pizzas that had been shipped across the U.S. This time, it wasn't because of an undeclared allergen or a shard of metal, but because the pork used on the pizzas had been produced without passing federal inspection.
This means that federal inspectors working for The Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) had not been able to verify that the meat pizzas were safe to consume. As a result, anyone who had already bought the pizzas from Table 87 were encouraged to either dispose of them or return them for a refund.
The FSIS is important for maintaining a safe food system. In the meat industry, inspectors must verify the welfare of animals, for example, and ensure the environment that they are raised and slaughtered in is clean and hygienic. Without these inspections, consumers could be in danger. Sick animals are at a higher risk of carrying diseases that can carry through to the food chain, including E.coli, for example.
In 2008, for example, one of the biggest ground beef recalls in history took place after animal rights activists released a video showing sick animals being abused before they were slaughtered for meat sold by Hallmark/Westland Meat Packing company in California.
More than 21,000 frozen pizzas recalled across 4 states amid Listeria concerns (2017)
Listeria, a potentially dangerous form of food-borne bacteria, is another major reason for food recalls. It is the key reason behind many deli meat recalls, for example, and has even found its way into the ice cream industry. Frozen pizzas are also at risk from Listeria contamination. In March 2017, California-based meat supplier RBR Meat Company recalled more than 21,000 pounds of frozen pizzas sold under the brand name Marketside due to concerns that they could contain listeria.
First identified as a cause of food-borne illnesses in the 1980s, listeria (full name listeria monocytogenes) is a particularly resilient type of bacteria. It often makes its way into the food systems through farm animals, who show no symptoms of carrying it. Once it is inside a food production facility, it is extremely hard to get rid of, as it is resistant to many cleaning products and can tolerate very cold temperatures.
However, it's important that food companies do everything they can to eliminate the bacteria, as when consumed, it can lead to illness. Most people who consume listeria will have mild symptoms, but for some individuals — particularly the elderly and those with a compromised immune system — infection with the bacteria can be serious and even fatal. At the time of the RBR Meat Company recall, the frozen pizzas had been shipped to California, Nevada, Utah, and Washington. There were no reports of illness associated with the recall.
Whole Foods recalls nearly 74,000 pounds of frozen pepperoni pizza over misbranding (2016)
In January 2016, grocery store chain Whole Foods Market recalled nearly 74,000 pounds of frozen pepperoni pizza from the shelves in seven states, including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. This was due to the fact that while the label stated the pizzas were topped with uncured beef pepperoni, they were actually made with uncured pork pepperoni.
Pepperoni is one of the most popular pizza toppings in America, and there are a few different ways to make it. Sometimes it's made with beef, sometimes it's made with pork, and sometimes it's made with beef and pork. Pepperoni can even be made vegan. But regardless of the ingredients, it's vital that suppliers label their products correctly. This is because different people can have different reactions to certain meats.
Pork, for example, which was used in the Whole Foods pizzas but not declared, can cause an allergic reaction in some people. Research suggests that this is caused by albumin, a protein in pork, and may be related to cat allergies (which are caused by albumin in cats). Like many allergies, symptoms can range in severity. Often, they are mild, but some people are at risk of life-threatening anaphylaxis if they consume pork.
The misbranding issue with Whole Foods' pizzas was discovered by FSIS inspectors. There were no reports of illness associated with the incident.
Nestlé Pizza Company recalled frozen chicken pizzas over concerns they contained plastic (2013)
In 2013, once again, Nestlé was forced to issue a recall of its frozen pizzas. The Nestlé Pizza Company, now known as the Nestlé Pizza Division, recalled frozen pizzas sold through DiGiorno and California Pizza Kitchen due to fears they may contain pieces of plastic. The number of pizzas affected by the recall was not confirmed.
Out of all the foreign objects that find their way into the food industry, plastic is one of the most common. Just like metal, plastic fragments can accidentally contaminate foods during the manufacturing process. They can break off from tools, packaging, or machinery, for example.
In this particular incident with Nestlé's pizzas, the plastic contamination was linked to the spinach used in pizzas by California Pizza Kitchen and DiGiorno. The recall was issued after consumers began to complain about finding plastic in their food. One individual even claimed they had chipped their tooth as a result.
Nestlé is far from the only company to issue a recall due to plastic. In 2001, for example, Pillsbury recalled 30,000 frozen biscuit cases due to concerns they contained sharp pieces of plastic. More than two decades after that incident, in 2023, Kraft recalled more than 83,000 cases of its American cheese due to issues with plastic packaging. And in 2024, Trader Joe's recalled its Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles due to concerns they could also be contaminated with plastic.
New York company recalls more than 196,000 pounds of frozen food, including pizzas, amid E.coli fears (2013)
Nestlé wasn't the only food company to get into hot water with its frozen pizzas in 2013. In the same year, New York company Rich Products Corporation — which is based in Buffalo and specializes in a wide range of products, from pizza to baked goods — recalled more than 196,000 pounds of frozen snack products (including pizzas) due to concerns they may be contaminated with E.coli 0121.
The products affected by the recall were distributed nationwide and sold under the Farm Rich brand. They included frozen mini pizza slices, as well as quesadillas, mozzarella bites, and cheesesteaks.
Like Listeria, E.coli is a type of food-borne bacteria that can lead to illness if consumed. It is one of the most common causes of food-related illnesses in the U.S. In fact, research suggests roughly 265,000 people are infected with E.coli (full name escherichia coli) every year. For most people, the symptoms (which include diarrhea, cramps, and fever) will be mild and they will recover quickly. However, in rare cases, E.coli can lead to life-threatening kidney failure from an illness called haemolytic uraemic syndrome.
The Rich Products Corporation recall was issued after reports of illness began to surface in 15 states and a resulting FSIS investigation confirmed the presence of E.coli bacteria. Around 25 individuals were affected after consuming the Farm Rich products.
Annie's Homegrown recalls frozen pizzas due to contamination with extraneous materials (2013)
Also in 2013, California-based organic food company Annie's Homegrown (which is now owned by the food corporation General Mills) recalled a number of its frozen organic pizzas. The products affected included its chicken, pepperoni, and spinach and mushroom varieties, and they were recalled due to concerns they could be contaminated with metal. At the time of the recall, the number of frozen pizzas impacted by the recall was undetermined. However, it was later confirmed that more than 142,000 pounds of frozen pizza were recovered from across the U.S.
As with the Home Run Inn Frozen Foods incident in 2022, it's likely that the pieces of metal found their way into the frozen pizzas via the manufacturing process. An investigation was conducted after workers spotted fragments of metal in pizza dough at one of Annie's Homegrown third-party suppliers, and the issue was eventually traced back to a flour mill.
Many factories do have systems in place to stop metal fragments from entering the food supply. These include metal detectors and x-ray machines, for example. However these machines are not perfect — sometimes small pieces of metal can still get through without detection. As mentioned above, this is dangerous for consumers, as it can sometimes lead to choking or internal harm. There were no reports of injuries associated with the Annie's Homegrown recall.