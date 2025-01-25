11 Best Pinot Grigio Brands For Your Money

Pinot grigio is a crisp and light white wine that's perfect for hot summer days. The tipple is typically dry, with citrusy notes that evoke lemon, lime, and sometimes apples and grapefruit. Nevertheless, sweeter, fruitier, and fuller-bodied versions of this varietal also exist. While the pinot grigio grape is normally associated with Italy, it's actually a genetic mutation of the red grape Pinot Noir, which is believed to have originated in Burgundy, France. In fact, the French term for this grape is pinot gris, and it is widely cultivated in Alsace, yielding richer-tasting wines.

While the majority of pinot grigios are produced in Italy, the grape is also cultivated in "new world" wine countries like the U.S., Australia, and South Africa. These regions often put their own spin on the varietal, sometimes producing fruitier and riper styles of the wine. Whatever its specific characteristics, pinot grigio is a crowd-pleaser that can be enjoyed on its own or paired with smoked cheddar risotto, grilled seafood, and even barbecued meat.

Ready to find out about must-try pinot grigio brands that offer excellent value? We have scoured the internet — analyzing hundreds of customer reviews — to bring you a list of wines that offer both taste and value for money. And while the prices and quality of these wines may vary depending on the vintage, each of these picks is bound to offer a memorable experience. To find out more about our selection process, check out the methodology section at the end of this article. Prices may vary.