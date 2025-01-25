11 Best Pinot Grigio Brands For Your Money
Pinot grigio is a crisp and light white wine that's perfect for hot summer days. The tipple is typically dry, with citrusy notes that evoke lemon, lime, and sometimes apples and grapefruit. Nevertheless, sweeter, fruitier, and fuller-bodied versions of this varietal also exist. While the pinot grigio grape is normally associated with Italy, it's actually a genetic mutation of the red grape Pinot Noir, which is believed to have originated in Burgundy, France. In fact, the French term for this grape is pinot gris, and it is widely cultivated in Alsace, yielding richer-tasting wines.
While the majority of pinot grigios are produced in Italy, the grape is also cultivated in "new world" wine countries like the U.S., Australia, and South Africa. These regions often put their own spin on the varietal, sometimes producing fruitier and riper styles of the wine. Whatever its specific characteristics, pinot grigio is a crowd-pleaser that can be enjoyed on its own or paired with smoked cheddar risotto, grilled seafood, and even barbecued meat.
Ready to find out about must-try pinot grigio brands that offer excellent value? We have scoured the internet — analyzing hundreds of customer reviews — to bring you a list of wines that offer both taste and value for money. And while the prices and quality of these wines may vary depending on the vintage, each of these picks is bound to offer a memorable experience. To find out more about our selection process, check out the methodology section at the end of this article. Prices may vary.
Peter Zemmer
Peter Zemmer is a small winery in the South Tyrol region of Alto Adige, Italy, that has been in the hands of the same family for three generations, making it something of an anomaly in the region. As the name suggests, the estate was founded in 1928 by Peter Zemmer and was later taken over by his nephew, Helmut Zemmer. Today, the family legacy is continued by Helmut's son, also named Peter, who runs the vineyard.
Peter Zemmer produces two distinct pinot grigios. The Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio boasts aromas of citrus and apples, with orange blossom accents. On the palate, this medium-bodied drop is both crisp and citrusy, with hints of fruit. The tipple features a long finish with salty and mineral undertones. At $14 to $17 a bottle, this is a reasonably priced drop that delivers great value for its quality and pedigree. The Vinter Project recommends Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio as a great default house white that provides outstanding quality for its price and maintains its freshness for days after being opened.
Substantially more expensive, Peter Zemmer's Pinot Grigio Riserva Giatl retails for around $45. This is partly due to the fact that the drop is made with grapes from carefully selected vineyards in the Giatl area known for producing superior fruit. The Riserva undergoes a 12-month maturation process in French oak casks, followed by bottle aging to enhance its harmonious fruitiness and complexity.
Massican
Hailing from Napa Valley, California, Massican Pinot Grigio is a formidable competitor to classic Italian versions of this grape varietal. Unlike most pinot grigios, Massican's blend features 88% pinot grigio grapes and 12% cortese, adding a unique twist to its character. Both bright and refreshing, Massican Pinot Grigio features the zesty notes of citrus for which this grape is so well-known, as well as hints of honeydew melon, almonds, and sea salt. Interestingly, the 2023 vintage marks Massican Vineyard's inaugural release of pinot grigio.
At approximately $32 per bottle, Massican Pinot Grigio isn't exactly cheap, but it offers excellent value for those seeking a high-quality tipple. For instance, Wine Enthusiast has rated this drop at 94 out of 100 in blind testing, calling it "superb" and "a great achievement." Similarly, Ken's Wine Guide has given Massican Pinot Grigio 91.5 out of 100, describing it as an inviting and medium-bodied wine that would pair just as beautifully with lemon trout almondine as with good old fish and chips.
Ménage à Trois
Ménage à Trois offers a choice of two different pinot grigios — both of which are outstanding examples of vibrant white wines from California. Despite its name, Ménage à Trois Pinot Grigio combines four, rather than three, distinct grape varieties: 79% pinot grigio, 7% riesling, 7% French columbard, and 7% white blenders. Cold-fermented in stainless steel tanks, instead of relying on malolactic fermentation, this fruit-forward tipple retains its crisp and vibrant character.
At around $11, Ménage à Trois Pinot Grigio is affordable enough to enjoy regularly without breaking the bank. And wine enthusiasts definitely appreciate the value for money, with customers praising the tipple for its smooth and delicious flavor. One Total Wine reviewer calls this drop a "lovely wine," elaborating, "Very pleasantly surprised, and it's such a great price for such a tasty wine! Will most definitely purchase again."
Also great value for money, Ménage à Trois Limelight Pinot Grigio will set you back around $10 a bottle. While this drop has the same grape composition and undergoes the same production process as the winery's other Pinot Grigio offering, it's more citrusy than its sibling. Wine enthusiasts seem to have definitely noticed the wine's appeal, with one happy Total Wine reviewer saying, "Great wine. It has a very slight sweet edge, but it's very subtle."
Luna Vineyards
Luna Vineyards produces two pinot grigios, each with its own nuances. The winery's flagship pinot grigio, the Pinot Grigio Napa Valley, exudes a crisp and refreshing profile, showcasing notes of lemon-lime and pear. The mouthfeel of this dry drop is complemented by hints of mint and chamomile tea. At $12 to $28 depending on the vintage and retailer, this is a delightful everyday wine.
Luna Mille Baci Late Harvest Pinot Grigio is ideal for those who enjoy their pinot grigio on the sweeter side. This wine is made from grapes harvested late in the season, allowing them to fully ripen and concentrate their natural sugars. More specifically, the grapes used to produce this dessert wine contains 30% sugar by weight. Grown in Napa Valley, California, Luna Mille Baci Late Harvest Pinot Grigio features aromas of honeycomb, guava, and apricot. Meanwhile, on the palate offers, you will find notes of creamed honey, mango, apples, and crème brulée. Priced between $19 and $46, this drop represents a more unique take on a classic pinot grigio.
Luna Mille Baci Late Harvest Pinot Grigio has received the thumbs up from wine enthusiasts, with many praising its sweet profile and refined character. One enthused Vivino reviewer says that they love this drop, adding, "Ripe and juicy fruits with peach, pineapple, tangerine, fresh apricot, a little bit of grapefruit, and lots of honey. No raisins. Not too viscous, and plenty of acidity. [...] This is fantastic, especially for the price."
Tiefenbrunner Castel Turmhof
Produced in the South Tyrolean province in the Alto Adige region of Italy, Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio is a crisp and youthful wine, with a greater depth than your typical Pinot Grigio. What also adds to this drop's appeal is the fact that it comes from the Tiefenbrunner Castel Turmhof Winery, which was founded in 1848 and sits nestled against the backdrop of the scenic Italian Alps.
Available for around $15, the Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio offers aromas of citrus, apples, pears, and meadow grass. The wine has a balanced taste with rich floral, citrusy, and mineral notes. This straw-yellow tipple pairs well with poached fish and pasta dishes like spaghetti carbonara.
Considering its accessible price, the Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio is a steal — or at least, that's what is claimed by some wine enthusiasts. Perhaps one customer sums this up best in their review on LCBO, saying, "This is a Pinot Grigio that indicts the vast majority of Pinot Grigios for their mediocrity. It's not a mere quaffer: it has heft, depth, body and nose that give it a greater versatility for food pairing." A Total Wine reviewer is also impressed, calling this drop "a real find amongst all the clutter," and adding, "[It's] crisp and refreshing yet balanced and interesting."
Kellerei Cantina Terlan
Terlan Tradition Pinot Grigio is a 100% Pinot Grigio offering from the renowned wine region of Trentino in Alto Adige, Italy. This straw-yellow drop is both well balanced and fruity with notes of ripe grapefruit and melon. On the nose, it offers fruity undertones of lychee, pear, and white melon punctuated by hints of freshly mown meadow. The Terlan Tradition pairs beautifully with charcuterie boards featuring delicacies like cured meats, dried tomatoes, and pickled fruit. It also shines alongside truffled dishes and grilled fish.
Priced at around $23, Terlan Tradition Pinot Grigio delivers excellent value, offering an elegant and sophisticated wine option for both novices and connoisseurs. For instance, one Vivino reviewer describes it as a "very nice, delicate wine," elaborating, "Low body, nice minerality, high acidity, well balanced." Another Vivino user echoes this sentiment, noting, "Classic expression of what PG was always supposed to be." The Terlan Tradition has also received praise from Wine Enthusiast, which has called it "excellent" and "highly recommended," awarding it an impressive rating of 91 out of 100.
Castello Banfi
Castello Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio hails from Tuscany, Italy, which is home to some 12,500 wine producers and over 60,000 hectares of vines. One of these producers is Castello Banfi, a winery founded by Italian-American brothers in 1978. Despite its relatively recent establishment, Castello Banfi has gained worldwide recognition, exporting to more than 90 countries. In fact, the company is the first winery to receive international recognition for its efforts in the areas of environmental, ethical, and social responsibility.
An ideal pairing for light fish or chicken dishes, Castello Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio is the first wine of its designation to be produced in the Montalcino area of Tuscany. Its vibrant profile is defined by fruit such as pear and peach with hints of citrus. The tipple's unique character is the result of an aging and fermentation process that sees the wine spend two months in temperature-controlled steel tanks.
At between $17 and $20 a bottle, Castello Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio is a steal. As such, it's little wonder that the drop has been receiving rave reviews from wine aficionados. A case in point is one ABC Wine customer who says, "It's fresh and light and it is one of my favorites. I buy it all the time." Similarly, one Total Wine reviewer is also partial to this libation, noting, "One of the best Pinot Grigio wines that I have had. Very smooth and just the right finish."
Vie di Romans
Located in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of Italy, Vie di Romans is a family-run vineyard committed to both quality wine-making and innovation. All of the winery's whites are released two years after harvest to ensure optimal development of their aromas and flavors. This includes the Vie di Romans Dessimis Pinot Grigio, an outstanding copper-hued drop made using oxygen-free production to maintain the grape's aromatic complexity. The result is a rich tipple with aromas of flowers, sweet red berries, peach, and citrus. With a palate balancing ripe fruits, crisp acidity, and mineral tones, this full-bodied wine pairs well with heavier dishes like cheese soufflés and crepes.
Ranging between $35 and $57, Vie di Romans Dessimis Pinot Grigio is a drop for special occasions. The plethora of top accolades from wine connoisseurs attests to its consistent excellence. For instance, the Shelf Advocate has given the drop an impressively high 93 out of 10, describing it as "as a classic Friuli Pinot Grigio." The wine has also been a hit with Decanter, which proclaims that this tipple means business with its subtle strawberry aroma and a robust mineral and saline flavor profile.
Vinaceous Wines
Despite producing just 4% of the world's wine, Australia ranks as the fourth biggest wine exporter by volume after Italy, France, and Spain. When it comes to pinot grigio, two of these exports come from Vinaceous. Sourced from grapes harvested from South Australia, Sirenya Pinot Grigio Adelaide Hills will set you back around $34. While this may seem steep, the wine's quality and the fact that it has traveled halfway around the globe to get to your doorstep more than justifies the price. Made with fruit harvested at the beginning of the ripening process, Sirenya Pinot Grigio Adelaide Hills is fresh and crisp with vibrant citrusy and mineral notes. Vinaceous also produces Vinaceous Sirenya Pinot Grigio Great Southern, however, this drop doesn't seem to be readily available in the U.S.
Wine enthusiasts praise Vinaceous Sirenya Pinot Grigio Adelaide Hills for its bright and refreshing flavor profile. A case in point is one Vivino shopper who says, "Fresh lime with some other citric fruits, grapefruit, and green lemon. Easy drink [on] hot days in summer. Good with some grilled seafood." Another Vivino reviewer is also impressed with this tipple, noting, "All the characteristics of a really good PG. Melon/citrus with a touch of dryness. Yum."
Venica & Venica
Venica & Venica produces a single pinot grigio wine called "Jesera" after the vineyard in Italy's Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, where its grapes are predominantly sourced. "Jesera" means "little lake" in Slovenian, referencing the vineyard's location in a valley near a stream.
Made from organic grapes, this wine gets its copper coloring from an extended maceration period of up to 24 hours. While 90% of this wine is aged in stainless steel, the remaining 10% is barrel-aged. The Venica & Venica Jesera Pinot Grigio features a nutty nose with hints of citrus, sage, limestone, and wet hay. The palate is full-bodied, with notes of flowers, golden apples, and minerality.
Despite its somewhat steep price tag of between $24 and $31 per bottle, Venica & Venica Jesera Pinot Grigio has received the go-ahead from wine lovers. One Vivino reviewer calls it "fantastic," elaborating, "Not too fruity, a bit dry, but full and lingering sensation on the tongue. Really beautiful buy!" Another Vivino shopper agrees, saying, "Amazing quality for the money. Apricorn, peach, citrus, minerals, and some pear on the finish."
Swanson Vineyards
Known for its pinot grigio, merlot, and Alexis Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as limited production offerings, Swanson sources its grapes from San Benito AVA in California. The winery, which was founded in 1985, specifically focuses on crafting wines that reflect the distinct character of its limestone terroir. One of these offerings is the Swanson Pinot Grigio, a pile straw drop with notes of sweet Meyer lemon, honeydew melon, peach, and guava.
Priced at around $24 a bottle, Swanson Pinot Grigio is a great all-round drop bound to be appreciated by both casual wine enthusiasts and seasoned connoisseurs. One wine aficionado calls the offering very flavorful for a pinot grigio in their post on Vivino, adding, "Aromas of apples, pear, and caramel. Flavors of pear, apple, and a pinch of lime for a tart finish." Another Vivino customer concurs, saying, "Bursting aroma with freshly sliced green apple, is lightly soapy and cut by crushed chalk. It's dry, taut with lemon peel bitterness on fresh apple and peach flavors within a zippy acidic framework, yet anchored by delightful steely minerality."
Methodology
While wine is a subjective indulgence, with each person having their own preferences when it comes to flavors and aromas, there are certain characteristics within each varietal that are universally praised. Pinot grigio is no exception to this rule. Usually reflecting its terroir, the typical pinot grigio is crisp and refreshing, with citrusy undertones. The varietal also frequently showcases notes of apples, pears, and even flowers like honeysuckle.
To bring you a list of some of the best pinot grigios for your money, we carefully evaluated some of the best wines from around the globe, prioritizing quality at affordable prices. Aside from looking at each wine's pedigree, we also analyzed the characteristics of its flavor and aroma. Finally, we read hundreds of customer reviews to see which libations consistently impress customers.