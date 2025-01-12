Sweet Vermouth Vs Dry: What's The Difference?

Vermouth, at its core, is a fortified wine product that's been flavored with various botanical agents (think herbs and spices) — but there are different versions of it. Vermouth is generally classified between either of two types: sweet or dry. The sweet kind is dark and typically red in color, and it originates from Italy. It has a sugar content of up to 15% — which is sweet, but not necessarily liqueur-level sweet like Kahlua.

The dry version hails from France, and it's much different in appearance, with a clear color and only around a 5% sugar level. Personally, I sort of liken both vermouths to the split between red and white wine, with a major distinction being that the red version is always the sweet one when it comes to vermouth. Both types can be enjoyed on their own, either neat or over ice, and make for a pretty good sipping drink. They also both work well in cocktails. If you're keeping track of its strength, vermouth generally varies between 14% to 22% alcohol-by-volume (ABV).