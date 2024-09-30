The Sweet Liqueur That Duff Goldman Splashes Into His Desserts

Sometimes, all a dessert needs is a splash of liquor to take it to the next level, and Duff Goldman disclosed his go-to that brings his desserts from boring to boozy. Goldman, a Food Network pastry chef and baking competition host, told Tasting Table he adds a splash of Kahlua to elevate his desserts.

Kahlua is a coffee liqueur produced in Mexico. It combines brewed coffee with rum, achieving an earthy, coffee-forward flavor with warm chocolate notes and a silky texture. Kahlua hints at coffee's bitterness while highlighting the various elements of its taste. The coffee liqueur is incorporated in a range of cocktails, from everyday mixes to show-stopping standouts. The espresso martini shakes espresso, vodka, and Kahlua together. A White Russian, along with its offshoots, also features Kahlua, combining it with vodka and heavy cream. It's also in baby Guinness shots, which are mini beer-inspired shots of Kahlua topped with Baileys Irish Cream.

Goldman revealed Kahlua is the crème de la crème for amping up the taste of a dessert. Its flavor, subtly reminiscent of a warm cup of coffee, can be a simple addition to boost creamy flavors. "Kahlua makes everything taste delicious," he shared. "Kahlua is something that you put into desserts, generally creamy things, and you don't tell people that it's in there because it's not a lot, but just enough that when you taste it, you're like, 'God, this is good. What am I tasting? What is that? This is delicious.'"