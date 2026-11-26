In our taste test of 12 different hot chocolate mixes, we quickly learned that not all hot cocoa tastes the same. These products vary widely in terms of body, intensity of chocolate flavor, richness, and all the other key aspects you want to appreciate in a mug on a cold winter's night. Unfortunately, our least favorite hot chocolate mix came from Kroger's store brand, Private Selection, which suffered from artificial and cheap-tasting flavors. But our top pick comes from a brand stamped with its founder's name on it.

We crowned Stephen's Gourmet Milk Chocolate hot cocoa mix as the best of the batch. Even when prepared with hot water, it came out with a notable creaminess, thanks to its dairy and non-dairy creamer components. The chocolate isn't bitter, and almost more importantly, the mix manages to balance on the razor's edge of perfect sweetness — meaning anything extra might make it too sweet, but it tastes remarkably good all on its own. The price on Stephen's Gourmet Milk Chocolate mix is about as attractive as it tastes, too, because we found that it's possible to find a container as low as $5.77, which would bring the price of each cup to a remarkably affordable $0.52.