The Hands-Down Best Hot Chocolate Mix Costs Just $0.52 Per Cup
In our taste test of 12 different hot chocolate mixes, we quickly learned that not all hot cocoa tastes the same. These products vary widely in terms of body, intensity of chocolate flavor, richness, and all the other key aspects you want to appreciate in a mug on a cold winter's night. Unfortunately, our least favorite hot chocolate mix came from Kroger's store brand, Private Selection, which suffered from artificial and cheap-tasting flavors. But our top pick comes from a brand stamped with its founder's name on it.
We crowned Stephen's Gourmet Milk Chocolate hot cocoa mix as the best of the batch. Even when prepared with hot water, it came out with a notable creaminess, thanks to its dairy and non-dairy creamer components. The chocolate isn't bitter, and almost more importantly, the mix manages to balance on the razor's edge of perfect sweetness — meaning anything extra might make it too sweet, but it tastes remarkably good all on its own. The price on Stephen's Gourmet Milk Chocolate mix is about as attractive as it tastes, too, because we found that it's possible to find a container as low as $5.77, which would bring the price of each cup to a remarkably affordable $0.52.
Stephen's Gourmet was started by a food scientist who invented the recipe at home
The "Stephen" in Stephen's Gourmet is actually a man named Stephen Story, who earned his food science degree from Utah's Brigham Young University. He originally started Stephen's Gourmet by making his own hot cocoa blends, which eventually became homemade Christmas gifts for friends and family. Thanks to everyone's enjoyment, Story was able to turn that cocoa into a garage-run business that he would eventually sell (the brand is now owned by a company called Indulgent Foods).
Story would then go on to start a company called Tahitian Noni (now called Morinda), which sells juice from the fruit of the Morinda citrifolia tree, known as noni. And now, he's the founder of ModBalls, which makes bite-sized protein snacks that are meant to provide nutritious energy throughout the day. But the only product that carries Stephen Story's name is that hot cocoa, and we think it's worthy of stocking in your cupboard for a mug of sweet, rich comfort whenever you need it. The best part is, if you enjoy the milk chocolate version as much as we did, it's only one of 15 flavors to explore. And if you really feel like tinkering, we've got 16 ways for you to upgrade your cup of hot cocoa in case you're feeling extra adventurous.