The Grocery Store Hot Chocolate Mix You Should Leave On The Shelf
Cozy movie nights mean snuggling up on the couch under a blanket while holding a hot mug of cocoa. But as we found during our taste test of 12 different brands of hot chocolate mixes, these convenient pantry packets are nowhere near the same when compared to each other. Some are rich and decadent, but our least favorite one tasted disappointingly cheap and artificial.
Unfortunately, that one happened to come from Kroger's in-house label, Private Selection, whose cinnamon rolls we once found chewy and slimy. Its Double Cocoa mix didn't come through with the complex Belgian chocolate flavor we craved, and one of the other main issues we had with it was its texture, or rather, lack thereof. Even when prepared with milk, we found that Private Selection's Double Cocoa mix was thin and watery. It could probably be improved if we simply added more hot chocolate mix, but since it comes in pre-measured packets, you can't tweak to taste without ripping into a new portion.
Our taste tester concluded that it wasn't even worth doctoring, writing, "Of course, there are plenty of flavorful mix-ins to doctor up that taste but I wouldn't bother. There are plenty of better options, many of them even cheaper than the 57 cents per cup this one works out to be."
Customers said the Private Selection Double Cocoa mix used to be much better
The Private Selection Double Cocoa mix currently has 3.43 stars out of 5 on Kroger's own website. That's not what we'd call a ringing endorsement, and while there are still a fair number of people going to bat for Kroger's Double Cocoa mix, many shoppers complain that it used to be a superior product when it previously came in a can. Multiple people speculated that the recipe had changed once it moved to the individual portion sizes.
One reviewer wrote, "Why change a product that was good to a different recipe that tastes awful? The can was the best cocoa we have tasted. I think they changed the recipe with the new packaging because it does not taste the same." Another comment reflected the same sentiment, as this upset customer said, "Bring back the old!!! The new is horrible. Would give it a 0 rating if I could. The chemicals that have been added ruined the flavor! Liked it loose in the can so you could add the amount you wanted."
The good news is, you've got a wide variety of alternatives to choose from, including Consumer Reports' favorite brand: the rich and creamy Guittard Grand Cacao Drinking Chocolate. There's also our favorite from Stephen's Gourmet, founded by a man who went on to become a world-renowned food chemist.