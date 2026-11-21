Cozy movie nights mean snuggling up on the couch under a blanket while holding a hot mug of cocoa. But as we found during our taste test of 12 different brands of hot chocolate mixes, these convenient pantry packets are nowhere near the same when compared to each other. Some are rich and decadent, but our least favorite one tasted disappointingly cheap and artificial.

Unfortunately, that one happened to come from Kroger's in-house label, Private Selection, whose cinnamon rolls we once found chewy and slimy. Its Double Cocoa mix didn't come through with the complex Belgian chocolate flavor we craved, and one of the other main issues we had with it was its texture, or rather, lack thereof. Even when prepared with milk, we found that Private Selection's Double Cocoa mix was thin and watery. It could probably be improved if we simply added more hot chocolate mix, but since it comes in pre-measured packets, you can't tweak to taste without ripping into a new portion.

Our taste tester concluded that it wasn't even worth doctoring, writing, "Of course, there are plenty of flavorful mix-ins to doctor up that taste but I wouldn't bother. There are plenty of better options, many of them even cheaper than the 57 cents per cup this one works out to be."