Sure, you only need three ingredients to make perfect biscuits, but let's be honest: Most of us are probably buying canned versions for convenience. Anytime a craving for flaky biscuits rears its head, you just pop the can and toss them in the oven — no muss, no fuss. Unless you're taking the advice of Carrie Barnard, that is. The founder and recipe developer at Eating on a Dime argues that canned biscuits shine even brighter when they're prepared in a frying pan.

"Pan-frying the biscuits in butter is an excellent way to punch up the flavour while also cutting down on cooking time," she says. That seemingly insignificant addition of butter makes a world of difference. Barnard says, "The butter will soak directly into the biscuit during the frying process, leading to a richer and more moist interior, while allowing you to get a nice crisp on the exterior."

Folks can also bring a crispy bite to canned biscuits using an air fryer, but pan-frying offers home cooks more control over the entire operation. You're afforded the opportunity to crisp them up to your exact preference while butter does the heavy lifting to make them even more flavorful. Of course, frying biscuits in a pan may be a foreign concept to some people, but luckily for them, the process is no more difficult than sauteing veggies or searing a juicy piece of meat.