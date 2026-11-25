Skip The Oven: There's A Better Way To Cook Canned Biscuits
Sure, you only need three ingredients to make perfect biscuits, but let's be honest: Most of us are probably buying canned versions for convenience. Anytime a craving for flaky biscuits rears its head, you just pop the can and toss them in the oven — no muss, no fuss. Unless you're taking the advice of Carrie Barnard, that is. The founder and recipe developer at Eating on a Dime argues that canned biscuits shine even brighter when they're prepared in a frying pan.
"Pan-frying the biscuits in butter is an excellent way to punch up the flavour while also cutting down on cooking time," she says. That seemingly insignificant addition of butter makes a world of difference. Barnard says, "The butter will soak directly into the biscuit during the frying process, leading to a richer and more moist interior, while allowing you to get a nice crisp on the exterior."
Folks can also bring a crispy bite to canned biscuits using an air fryer, but pan-frying offers home cooks more control over the entire operation. You're afforded the opportunity to crisp them up to your exact preference while butter does the heavy lifting to make them even more flavorful. Of course, frying biscuits in a pan may be a foreign concept to some people, but luckily for them, the process is no more difficult than sauteing veggies or searing a juicy piece of meat.
How to pan-fry biscuits for best results
Folks can always lean on chef Mic to make canned biscuits in a pinch, but the golden-brown buttery goodness they're expecting will be noticeably absent. For the ultimate biscuit experience, Carrie Barnard says you can't beat pan-frying. It does create a bit more work than using the oven because you can only fry so many at a time, but the overall process is something even the most novice home cook can pull off.
It starts with popping open the can and cutting them into whatever shape you desire. "Once they're prepped, melt a tablespoon or two of butter into your skillet and get it up to medium heat," Barnard says. "Once the butter is properly melted, simply add the biscuits and fry them for about two minutes per side, checking to make sure they have a nice golden brown crust." Culinary endeavors really don't get easier than that.
Barnard notes that pan-frying also presents certain advantages you don't get with the set-it-and-forget-it approach. Aside from shaping them to fit your needs, you can fine-tune the flavor and make them taste however you like. "The other great advantage of this method is that it's easily adaptable to both sweet and savory preparations — if you want a more savory, herbaceous biscuit, you can substitute olive oil for the butter," Barnard says. A sweeter version could be achieved by incorporating dried fruit into the dough while you're shaping them or dusting the canned biscuits with cinnamon and sugar after frying. Cooking them over the stove gives you complete control over the flaky, buttery outcome.